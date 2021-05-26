Previewing Michigan State series

The Hawkeyes travel to East Lansing this weekend to take on the Michigan State Spartans for the last series of the 2021 season, looking to finish on a high note.



MSU is coming off of a series win vs Rutgers and is sitting at 17-24 overall. The Spartans have played well, as of late, taking one from Michigan, before winning series vs Ohio State and Rutgers. Iowa comes into the series on the opposite track, losing back-to-back series vs Illinois and Northwestern. The Hawkeyes are 23-18 on the season and have played themselves off of the NCAA bubble.

Spartan Bats

Statistically, Michigan State has an offense that is below average in the Big Ten conference, but they have scored 59 runs over their last seven games. The offense ranks ninth in batting average, twelfth in OBP%, tenth in walks, eighth in runs and last in home runs. Zaid Walker is the best hitter on the team with a .312 batting average, while leading the team in hits and RBIs. Trent Farquhar and Bryce Kelley are two guys that will get on base via walks and hits. The two have a combined batting average of .259, but 58 combined walks raises the two to a .378 OBP%.

Bailey Peterson leads the team in home runs, but has just six on the season, which is nearly 33% of the team total. Peterson is batting .266 over 24 starts, but still is tied for the team lead with 13 extra base hits. Joe Stewart is another one to watch, as he has a .278 batting average and is also tied for the team lead with 13 extra base hits.

The Spartans do like to rotate starters, as they have 14 players who have started 10+ games this season. Iowa pitchers will have the opportunity to strike out a few batters, as Zaid Walker, Joe Stewart and Bryce Kelley have struck out more than 30 times this season.

Spartan Pitching Staff

The staff as a whole, is ninth in the Big Ten in ERA, tenth in strikeouts and twelfth in hits allowed. They are allowing 6.27 runs per game.

Mason Erla is the projected starter for the Spartans on Friday. Erla has a 5-5 record on the season, posting a 3.42 ERA, while striking out 74 and walking 27 over 73.2 innings pitched. He has a tendency to allow hits and has a WHIP (walks+hits per innings pitched) of 1.40, which is not bad considering he has allowed almost a hit per inning.

Jackson Bennett will be the Saturday starter and he has just started to get more work, as he is coming off a UCL tear towards then of the 2020 summer. Bennett has appeared in six games, going 0-1, with a 6.17 ERA over just 11.2 innings of work, so he is a little bit of an unknown. His longest outing was three innings vs Ohio State, when he struck out three and allowed just two hits.

Sam Benschoter will start the season finale on Sunday and will be making his ninth start of the season. Benschoter is 3-5 on the season, with a 6.42 ERA, but his WHIP is higher than that of Erla at 1.77. He has allowed 79 hits over 67.1 innings pitched, so once again Iowa will be facing pitchers that they should be able to hit.

Out of the bullpen, I will touch on the most likely names that Iowa will see take the mound in relief. Will Christophersen has become one of the most consistent arms out of the bullpen for the Spartans, while leading the team in ERA and appearances. Over his last six appearances, Christophersen has posted a WHIP of 1.29, while striking out 19 over 9.1 innings pitched. Also of note, I played with Christophersen on the same travel ball team, when we were younger, and then against him in high school.

Wyatt Rush and Burrell Jones have appeared in a combined 25 games out of the bullpen, with a 4.94 ERA. Jones walks less batters, but allows more hits, while Rush walks more and allows less hits. Wyatt Rush is allowing an opponent batting average of .235, which is not too bad. Both of these guys will likely appear in a game or two.

Dominic Hann is another name of interest in the Spartans bullpen, as he has appeared in ten games, but has only thrown 9.2 total innings. Hann has allowed 19 baserunners, but has limited that to just 5 runs. The Hawkeyes could see Adam Berghorst (7.09 ERA), Zach Hopman (7.20) and Zach Iverson (7.45) as well.

The Hawkeyes would like to end the season on a high note, but is facing an MSU team that has played well down the stretch, so Iowa will have their work cut out for them.