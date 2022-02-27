Previewing Michigan vs. Iowa

#6 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (22-4) (13-3) at #21 IOWA HAWKEYES (19-7) (13-4)

INFO: 3:00pm on ESPN2

Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out for today’s match- up between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines with the Big Ten Title on the line. Iowa lost to Michigan 98-90, when they traveled to Ann Arbor earlier this month, but the Hawkeyes were missing Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock from the starting lineup.

Since then, Warnock has returned to the starting lineup from her hand injury, Iowa has looked different. They defeated a top ten Indiana team twice in a three-day span, before beating Rutgers on the road the other day.

The Wolverines suffered back-to-back losses to unranked teams (Michigan State/Northwestern) after the Iowa win and that opened the door for other teams to sneak back into the regular season title picture. They have rebounded recently, picking up a ranked win vs Maryland, before they beat Michigan State at home on Thursday.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

- A win clinches Iowa at least a share of the Big Ten Regular Season Title

- Last Big Ten Title was 2007-08 – Shared with Ohio State

- #5 Seed in the NCAA Bracket Projection – Top Four Seeds Host

- Last hosted in 2019 (defeated 15 Mercer and 7 Missouri)

THE NUMBERS – OFFENSE

MICHIGAN: 72.8 points (39th), 45.7% FG (14th), 31.8% 3pt (122nd), 40.8 rebounds (37th), 16.2 TO (203rd)

IOWA: 84.7 points (3rd), 50.2% FG (1st), 34.6% 3pt (42nd), 38.5 rebounds (101st), 15.3 TO (143rd)

THE NUMBERS – DEFENSE

MICHIGAN: 59.8 points (93rd), 38.0% FG (92nd), 29.9% 3pt (133rd), +10.6 rebound margin (6th), 16.0 TO (180th)

IOWA: 71.3 points (308th), 40.1% FG (191st), 31.5% 3pt (236th), +4.2 rebound margin (76th), 14.5 TO (268th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MICHIGAN

G Maddie Nolan – 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 43.9% 3pt, 46.2% FG

G Laila Phelia – 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 81.5% FT, 36.8% FG

G Danielle Rauch – 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 34.8% FG

F Emily Kiser – 9.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 44.0% FG

F Naz Hillmon – 21.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 57.5% FG

IOWA

PG Caitlin Clark – 27.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 30.6% 3pt, 45.3% FG

G Gabbie Marshall – 6.8 points, 40.2% 3pt, 41.9% FG – best defender

G Kate Martin – 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 45.1% FG

F McKenna Warnock – 12.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 46.0% 3pt, 55.6% FG

C Monika Czinano – 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 66.4% FG

BREAKDOWN

As mentioned above, the Hawkeyes were without starters Marshall and Warnock when they lost to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor earlier this month. Iowa dug themselves too big of a hole and fell behind by as much as 25 points in the third quarter, before Caitlin Clark led a furious comeback. She scored 46 points and made six 3pt shots.

In that first meeting, Monika Czinano scored 13 points on just 8 shots. She will need more touches on Sunday if Iowa wants to win and Monika has been playing her best basketball down the stretch. Over the last three games, she has scored 76 points on 32/41 shooting (78.0%), while grabbing 22 rebounds.

Gabbie Marshall was 0/5 from 3pt range against Rutgers, but her presence back on the court against Michigan will be important. She is the team’s best defender and is a threat from 3pt range. The X factor could be McKenna Warnock. She has 56 points and 17 rebounds since her return, including an impressive 10/17 (58.8%) from behind the arc. Her rebounding, toughness and ability to guard multiple positions makes her an underrated part of this team.

With those two back on the court, the Hawkeyes will not only have more depth than they did in the previous match-up, but they will have more 3pt options, which will force the Wolverines to guard the perimeter more. This should, in theory, open up more opportunities for Czinano in the paint.

“Michigan is one of the best teams, not just in the Big Ten, but in the country this year.” – Lisa Bluder

When talking about the sixth ranked Wolverines, the first name to get mentioned is always going to be Naz Hillmon. She has scored 20+ points in 15 games this season and is averaging 24.4 points per game over her last nine games, including 4.9 offensive rebounds per game.

“What’s impressive is how she rebounds. Naz’s offensive rebounding and ability to putback and draw fouls,” said Coach Lisa Bluder after their first matchup.

In that first meeting, the Hawkeyes were out rebounded 44-27, while allowing 16 offensive rebounds and 23 second chance points. That was thanks, in large part, to Hillmon’s season-high seven offensive rebounds. The senior is a game changer, All-American and Iowa can’t let her have as many second chance opportunities as the first meeting.

Around her are capable scorers, including G Maddie Nolan, who knocked down 4 three point shots against Iowa and freshman G Laila Phelia, who had a season-high 24 points. F Emily Kiser is a good compliment to Hillmon in the paint area and she has racked up 13 games of 10+ points.

The wildcard going into Sunday is G Leigha Brown. She has been out the entire month of February, nursing an ankle injury. Coach Lisa Bluder mentioned that they expect Brown to be back in the lineup Sunday when they face the Wolverines, but the message from Michigan Coach Kim Barnes Arico the other day was less than clear.

“It’s super tricky…We have two games left and then we have the Big Ten Tournament where you can play multiple days in a row. Does that become a factor? Then you’ve got the NCAA Tournament,” said Barnes Arico in an article by MLive.com. “I think at the end of the day it’s about Leigha’s health and safety… Leigha is such a competitor. She doesn’t want to miss a day. We want to be smart about it.”

Brown is averaging 14.8 points per game in 18 starts and had started 12 straight games prior to her injury. If she can go, the Wolverines will get a boost on the offensive end, but if she cannot go, it could be advantage Hawkeyes. Michigan is averaging 73.6 points per game and have a 16-2 record with Brown on the floor. Those numbers have dropped to 64.7 points and a 2-2 record over their past four games.

Switching gears back to the Hawkeyes, the season has been defined as a “roller coaster” by Caitlin Clark and it really has been a year full of adversity. Iowa had three non-conference games canceled due to Covid within their program, while other teams Covid issues forced more postponements. At the turn of the calendar year, the Hawkeyes had endured three stretches of 10+ days without a game.

Finally, the Covid issues subsided, but just in time for injuries to become a factor. Logan Cook has not played since the Evansville game on January 2nd, due to an ankle injury. Starters Gabbie Marshall (2 games) and McKenna Warnock (4 games) have missed time. On top of that, an AJ Ediger ankle injury forced Iowa to play against Wisconsin and Michigan with just seven healthy players, including just Monika Czinano and freshman Addison O’Grady as the only post presences.

The Hawkeyes have fought through it all and have put themselves in position to get a win and at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title this afternoon.

“That would be pretty incredible, with everything we’ve had to deal with this year,” said Clark. “To win a Big Ten championship, that would obviously be super special and that was one of our goals going into the season.”

Tonight, the Hawkeyes will be playing in front of a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which is sure to give the team quite the boost. They get to give the Wolverines their best shot, with their entire starting lineup this time and the biggest key to the game will be keeping Naz Hillmon off the offensive boards. If they can do that and get some open looks for Marshall/Warnock/Clark from three point range, then I think they have a good shot to take home a W. Iowa 82 Michigan 76