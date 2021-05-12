HawkeyeReport - Previewing the Illini series

Illinois travels to Iowa City this weekend for a three-game series and it is a special one for the Hawkeyes, as Iowa will honor seven seniors on Senior Day Sunday. The Fighting Illini are 16-18 overall and lost two out of three last weekend to Maryland. However, the Illini have taken at least one game from Ohio State, Nebraska and Maryland, while going 3-3 vs Michigan, so this will not be an easy series. The Hawkeyes come in at 21-14 and took two out of three from Penn State last weekend in Iowa City.

Illinois Hitting

The Illini come into the series batting .277 as a team, which is good for second in the Big Ten. They are fifth in runs scored, first in hits, fifth in OBP% and last in strikeouts, so the offense will not be a walk in the park for the Iowa pitching staff.

INF Jackson Raper, is the best hitter on the team, batting .317, while racking up ten doubles and nine home runs this season. Raper also leads the team in RBIs and total bases. INF Justin Janas and INF Branden Comia are the top two hitters in terms of batting average, but do not have the power threat that Raper has. Janas leads the team batting .361, but only has three extra base hits on the year. Comia is batting .339, while leading the team in hits and OBP% at .484. The thing abut Janas and Comia is their ability to reach base via walk/HBP. The two have combined for 60 walks/HBP, while only striking out 38 times, so the Iowa pitchers will have to work the strike zone when they are at the plate because they will not be scared to take a walk.

Another couple of names to know are C Ryan Hampe, who is batting .299 and OF Taylor Jackson, who is batting .261, while leading the team with seven stolen bases. Also, interesting to note is that the top seven hitters for Illinois have combined for 243 hits, while the other 73 hits have come from another nine batters.

The Illini lineup has been overshadowed by a pitching staff that has struggled to keeps runs off the board. Illinois is an offense to take seriously, so pitching coach Robin Lund and the Iowa pitching staff will have plenty of scouting to do.

Illinois Pitching

The Illinois pitching staff has five pitchers, who have started four games or more, which made it a little tough to guess the weekend rotation. However, the Illini have started the same three guys the last three weekends. As a staff, Illinois pitchers have a team ERA of 7.15, which is 12th in the Big Ten. The pitching staff also is 12th in opponent batting average allowed, as well as dead last in home runs allowed with 66. That is nearly two home runs a game.

Andrew Hoffman is the projected Friday starter for the Illini, and he is 2-0 on the season, with a 3.27 ERA over 44 innings pitched. Hoffman has struck out 51 and walked just 10 this season, so Iowa will have to get hits to beat him. Also of note, Hoffman went 7.2 innings, allowing just three hits, while striking out 12 vs Maryland, in a win, last Friday. He will be the toughest pitcher Iowa faces over the weekend, as he also is allowing just a .201 opponent batting average.

Nathan Lavender is the likely Saturday starter, and he is 5-2 on the season, with a 4.79 ERA. Much like Hoffman, Lavender limits free baserunners, walking just 11 while striking out 53 over 41.1 innings pitched.

Riley Gowens is the probable Sunday starter, and he has not faired as well as the other two. Gowens is 1-3 this season, posting a 5.59 ERA, while allowing 59 baserunners in 38.2 innings pitched. He also has allowed a team high 11 home runs.

Out of the bullpen, the Illini have a lot of options because they do have a bunch of pitchers capable of starting. However, excluding the three starting pitchers, the bullpen ERA climbs to 9.07. Alex Vera has the lowest ERA of the group, at 4.91, but has thrown just 11.1 innings in nine appearances. He has also allowed 20 baserunners.

The next four likely candidates to see are Cole Kirschsieper, Ryan O’Hara, Ryan Kutt and Joseph Glassey. Those four arms have combined for 78.1 innings over 43 appearances, while posting a 7.01 ERA. They have struck out 75, while walking 32, with a WHIP (walks+hits per inning pitched) of 1.69.

If the Hawkeyes can get through the Illinois starting pitchers and get the Illini bullpen, they will have plenty of chances to score runs and get some wins this weekend.

Postseason Implications

While I do believe the Hawkeyes need a sweep in one of the last three series remaining, this series does not have to be the one. The Illini have been playing well lately going 3-4 vs Michigan and Maryland the last two weeks, so it is going to be a battle. Winning the series will be a big step towards an NCAA at-large bid and the sweep can be kept for Northwestern or Michigan State, which are much more susceptible to a three-game sweep.