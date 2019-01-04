The Outback Bowl was expected to be a battle between two of the top defenses in college football. While the total number of points was a little higher than most thought, the defenses were playing at a high level on New Year's Day. Iowa's defense limited Mississippi State to 342 yards of total offense. The big key for the Hawkeyes was creating three turnovers, which led to 17 points by the Iowa offense. While the Iowa defense only had one sack of Nick Fitzgerald, they had two QB hurries, a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble, and they broke up five passes.

We take a look at the grades from Pro Football Focus and the snap counts on defense. Iowa had 76 total defensive snaps in the Outback Bowl.



DEFENSIVE LINE SNAP COUNT RUN DEF PASS RUSH OVERALL A.J. Epenesa

34 75.7 76.4 82.9 Parker Hesse

53 87.6 62.6 82.2 Matt Nelson

44 77.3 60.5 75.0 Brady Reiff

21 75.6 56.9 73.8 Sam Brincks

42 69.6 55.8 66.6 Cedrick Lattimore

23 64.6 56.1 62.4 Chauncey Golston

32 47.8 66.8 59.8 Anthony Nelson

55 47.0 70.0 58.7

D-LINE GRADE THOUGHTS It was a pretty good day for the Iowa defensive line. Really nice to see seniors Parker Hesse and Matt Nelson end up with very good grades in their final game with the Hawkeyes. Both will always be underappreciated for their work up front the past few years.

No surprise that A.J. Epenesa finished at the top of the defensive line grade chart. He played just under half the snaps, but made an impact every time he was on the field. What was a surprise was Anthony Nelson's grade. He finished with the lowest grade among the defensive linemen and frankly it felt like he should be much higher given some of the impact plays he made in the game.



LINEBACKER SNAP RUN D PASS D TACKLE OVERALL Amani Hooker

76 57.4 72.0 81.8 68.9 Nick Niemann

42 64.2 64.6 48.9 65.3 Djimon Colbert

31 53.8 72.2 28.1 64.1 Kristian Welch

3 N/A 60.0 N/A 58.5 Jack Hockaday

73 75.9 45.2 72.2 57.7

LINEBACKER GRADE THOUGHTS Once again, we included Amani Hooker in this grouping because the star position is more of a fit there at this point. Hooker was excellent once again and made several big time plays shedding a blocker to make a tackle in space. His tackle number was the highest on the Iowa defense in the game.

It was also a nice game for Nick Niemann. He's been steadily climbing since his return from injury and had a very solid game. While Jack Hockaday's overall grade was lower than expected, he was excellent against the run. Djimon Colbert had a good day in pass coverage for the Hawkeyes.



DEFENSIVE BACK SNAP PASS D TACKLING OVERALL Jake Gervase

76 89.1 68.7 87.7 Matt Hankins

76 64.5 57.2 63.0 Riley Moss

3 61.4 N/A 61.8 Geno Stone

76 64.7 37.0 59.9 Michael Ojemudia

76 55.8 73.5 59.1