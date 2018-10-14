Pro Football Focus Grades: Defense
The Iowa defense continues to play very well in 2018.
They held the Hoosiers to 330 total yards and just 4.9 yards per play in the Hawkeyes 42-16 win.The Iowa run defense again had a very good day, limiting the Hoosiers to just 67 yards rushing. On the passing front, Indiana did throw for 263 yards, but they limited them to 6.3 yards per attempt and 8.5 yards per completion. The Iowa pass defense also broke up five passes and added two to their pass interception total this season. The Hawkeyes also raised their sack total to 20 with two more on Saturday.
How did they grade out over the 71 total snaps on defense? We take a look.
|SNAP
|RUN D
|TACKLE
|PASS RUSH
|OVERALL
|
Parker Hesse
|
54
|
83.1
|
78.0
|
64.1
|
76.9
|
Anthony Nelson
|
57
|
77.0
|
74.9
|
68.3
|
72.0
|
Matt Nelson
|
40
|
63.3
|
70.2
|
67.2
|
68.0
|
A.J. Epenesa
|
33
|
56.1
|
29.8
|
67.4
|
64.9
|
Sam Brincks
|
41
|
62.8
|
74.2
|
55.1
|
59.7
|
Chauncey Golston
|
30
|
61.4
|
72.7
|
67.3
|
57.6
|
Brady Reiff
|
13
|
64.7
|
N/A
|
58.1
|
52.1
|
Cedrick Lattimore
|
16
|
49.6
|
69.7
|
57.7
|
49.3
DL GRADE THOUGHTS
Watching the game it felt like Parker Hesse was having a very strong day and the grades from Pro Football Focus confirm it. The senior defensive end had his best day of the year, grading out very high, particularly against the run.
Anthony Nelson followed up with another very good week as well. Last week he had a strong pass rush game and this week he was very good against the run once again. Anthony Nelson and A.J. Epenesa continue to be Iowa's top pass rushing threats this season and the grades back that up. Matt Nelson graded out once again as Iowa's top defensive tackle.
|SNAP
|RUN D
|COVER
|TACKLE
|OVERALL
|
Amani Hooker
|
71
|
66.9
|
71.9
|
78.6
|
71.7
|
Kristian Welch
|
71
|
65.3
|
70.0
|
81.0
|
69.0
|
Djimon Colbert
|
58
|
58.7
|
64.5
|
49.2
|
62.5
|
Barrington Wade
|
1
|
N/A
|
60.0
|
N/A
|
60.3
LB GRADE THOUGHTS
Iowa came into this game with pretty limited options at linebacker. Jack Hockaday was out due to injury and Nick Niemann was out for the second straight game, also due to injury. Both could be back this coming week against Maryland. And Amani Jones was sidelined for at least the first half after a targeting ejection late in the Minnesota game.
Amani Hooker again essentially played linebacker and had a strong day. It remains to be scene if Iowa will continue using him in this manner, but it works against pass heavy teams like Indiana and he was very good in all phases. Kristian Welch filled in at middle linebacker and did a very nice job.
|SNAP
|COVER
|RUN D
|TACKLE
|OVERALL
|
Geno Stone
|
70
|
81.4
|
63.3
|
81.1
|
79.8
|
Jake Gervase
|
71
|
75.3
|
61.8
|
68.2
|
73.0
|
Julius Brents
|
71
|
71.9
|
63.8
|
73.5
|
72.1
|
Riley Moss
|
71
|
66.2
|
63.3
|
82.0
|
68.6
|
Michael Ojemudia
|
13
|
47.6
|
60.0
|
72.5
|
47.6
DEFENSIVE BACK GRADE THOUGHTS
Overall, a really good week for the Iowa secondary, especially when you consider that a pair of true freshmen were making their second starts. Both Julius Brents and Riley Moss have been solid in coverage and very good in the tackling category.
Iowa's safety duo of Geno Stone and Jake Gervase had a very good day. Both had interceptions and were the Hawkeyes best players in coverage. Stone led the Iowa defense with the highest PFF grade this week.