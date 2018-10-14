The Iowa defense continues to play very well in 2018.

They held the Hoosiers to 330 total yards and just 4.9 yards per play in the Hawkeyes 42-16 win.The Iowa run defense again had a very good day, limiting the Hoosiers to just 67 yards rushing. On the passing front, Indiana did throw for 263 yards, but they limited them to 6.3 yards per attempt and 8.5 yards per completion. The Iowa pass defense also broke up five passes and added two to their pass interception total this season. The Hawkeyes also raised their sack total to 20 with two more on Saturday.

How did they grade out over the 71 total snaps on defense? We take a look.

DEFENSIVE LINE SNAP RUN D TACKLE PASS RUSH OVERALL Parker Hesse

54 83.1 78.0 64.1 76.9 Anthony Nelson

57 77.0 74.9 68.3 72.0 Matt Nelson

40 63.3 70.2 67.2 68.0 A.J. Epenesa

33 56.1 29.8 67.4 64.9 Sam Brincks

41 62.8 74.2 55.1 59.7 Chauncey Golston

30 61.4 72.7 67.3 57.6 Brady Reiff

13 64.7 N/A 58.1 52.1 Cedrick Lattimore

16 49.6 69.7 57.7 49.3

DL GRADE THOUGHTS Watching the game it felt like Parker Hesse was having a very strong day and the grades from Pro Football Focus confirm it. The senior defensive end had his best day of the year, grading out very high, particularly against the run.

Anthony Nelson followed up with another very good week as well. Last week he had a strong pass rush game and this week he was very good against the run once again. Anthony Nelson and A.J. Epenesa continue to be Iowa's top pass rushing threats this season and the grades back that up. Matt Nelson graded out once again as Iowa's top defensive tackle.



LINEBACKERS SNAP RUN D COVER TACKLE OVERALL Amani Hooker

71 66.9 71.9 78.6 71.7 Kristian Welch

71 65.3 70.0 81.0 69.0 Djimon Colbert

58 58.7 64.5

49.2 62.5 Barrington Wade

1 N/A 60.0 N/A 60.3

LB GRADE THOUGHTS Iowa came into this game with pretty limited options at linebacker. Jack Hockaday was out due to injury and Nick Niemann was out for the second straight game, also due to injury. Both could be back this coming week against Maryland. And Amani Jones was sidelined for at least the first half after a targeting ejection late in the Minnesota game.

Amani Hooker again essentially played linebacker and had a strong day. It remains to be scene if Iowa will continue using him in this manner, but it works against pass heavy teams like Indiana and he was very good in all phases. Kristian Welch filled in at middle linebacker and did a very nice job.



DEFENSIVE BACKS SNAP COVER RUN D TACKLE OVERALL Geno Stone

70 81.4 63.3 81.1 79.8 Jake Gervase

71 75.3 61.8 68.2 73.0 Julius Brents

71 71.9 63.8 73.5 72.1 Riley Moss

71 66.2 63.3 82.0 68.6 Michael Ojemudia

13 47.6 60.0 72.5 47.6