Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Defense
The Iowa defense was on their heels a bit in the first half with the Cornhuskers moving the ball with relative ease. In fact the Hawkeye defense did something it doesn't do too often, give up long ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news