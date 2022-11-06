After five years of having his way with Phil Parker's defense, the Hawkeyes shut down the Purdue offense, holding them without a touchdown for the first time since a 2017 loss to Wisconsin.

Iowa held the Boilermakers high powered offense to just 255 yards of total offense and only 168 in the air by Adian O'Connell. They also held running back Devin Mockobee to under 100 yards for the first time in three games. The Hawkeyes also kept Purdue in check on third down, allowing them to convert only 2 of 16 attempts.

How did Pro Football Focus grade out Iowa's performance based on facing 78 snaps? We take a look and break it all down.



DEFENSIVE LINE NAME SNAPS RUN D PASS RUSH OVERALL Noah Shannon

42 70.8 64.9 71.3 Lukas Van Ness

37

76.2 59.3 65.9 Aaron Graves

29 67.1 55.5 64.1 Yahya Black

33 64.6 55.0 61.5 Deontae Craig

44 52.2 55.0 60.3 Joe Evans

44 51.7 64.9 60.2 Ethan Hurkett

26 61.6 55.0 58.9 Logan Lee

36 46.1 63.0 57.8 John Waggoner

22 55.9 54.9 53.6

The performance of the Iowa defensive line live appeared to be way more impressive than what the grades suggest. The defensive line had three sacks, one from Evans, Van Ness, and Craig. It's the second straight week that they have had sacks from one player each time. They also had five tackles for loss from the defensive line.

The snap counts were interesting this week. Logan Lee was lower this week as he dealt with a leg issue in the first half. It's very clear that the Hawkeyes have developed really strong depth where they can play multiple players at any time. That has led to no one having more than 44 snaps and no one less than 22. That rotation helps to keep the level of play very high.



LINEBACKERS NAME SNAPS RUN D TACKLING OVERALL Seth Benson

76 62.2 81.2 73.0 Jay Higgins

17 55.1 78.2 58.6 Jack Campbell

78 41.5 43.7 52.5

This set of grades is really strange. Based on these grades, I'd have to guess that Jack Campbell, who is one of the highest graded linebackers in all of college football, had one of the worst games of his career. Just very strange. PFF had him listed with a pair of missed tackles.

Solid performance from Seth Benson, who had four tackles and an interception. Jay Higgins also had four tackles.



DEFENSIVE BACKS NAME SNAPS PASS D TACKLING OVERALL Kaevon Merriweather

78 85.0 80.5 82.7 Sebastian Castro

61 78.7 78.6 78.7 Riley Moss

78 73.6 74.2 73.5 TJ Hall

2 67.3 N/A 71.7 Cooper DeJean

78 66.7 81.6 67.0 Quinn Schulte

78 69.8 59.5 63.3