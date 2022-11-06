Pro Football Focus Grades - Iowa Defense
After five years of having his way with Phil Parker's defense, the Hawkeyes shut down the Purdue offense, holding them without a touchdown for the first time since a 2017 loss to Wisconsin.
Iowa held the Boilermakers high powered offense to just 255 yards of total offense and only 168 in the air by Adian O'Connell. They also held running back Devin Mockobee to under 100 yards for the first time in three games. The Hawkeyes also kept Purdue in check on third down, allowing them to convert only 2 of 16 attempts.
How did Pro Football Focus grade out Iowa's performance based on facing 78 snaps? We take a look and break it all down.
|NAME
|SNAPS
|RUN D
|PASS RUSH
|OVERALL
|
Noah Shannon
|
42
|
70.8
|
64.9
|
71.3
|
Lukas Van Ness
|
37
|
76.2
|
59.3
|
65.9
|
Aaron Graves
|
29
|
67.1
|
55.5
|
64.1
|
Yahya Black
|
33
|
64.6
|
55.0
|
61.5
|
Deontae Craig
|
44
|
52.2
|
55.0
|
60.3
|
Joe Evans
|
44
|
51.7
|
64.9
|
60.2
|
Ethan Hurkett
|
26
|
61.6
|
55.0
|
58.9
|
Logan Lee
|
36
|
46.1
|
63.0
|
57.8
|
John Waggoner
|
22
|
55.9
|
54.9
|
53.6
The performance of the Iowa defensive line live appeared to be way more impressive than what the grades suggest. The defensive line had three sacks, one from Evans, Van Ness, and Craig. It's the second straight week that they have had sacks from one player each time. They also had five tackles for loss from the defensive line.
The snap counts were interesting this week. Logan Lee was lower this week as he dealt with a leg issue in the first half. It's very clear that the Hawkeyes have developed really strong depth where they can play multiple players at any time. That has led to no one having more than 44 snaps and no one less than 22. That rotation helps to keep the level of play very high.
|NAME
|SNAPS
|RUN D
|TACKLING
|OVERALL
|
Seth Benson
|
76
|
62.2
|
81.2
|
73.0
|
Jay Higgins
|
17
|
55.1
|
78.2
|
58.6
|
Jack Campbell
|
78
|
41.5
|
43.7
|
52.5
This set of grades is really strange. Based on these grades, I'd have to guess that Jack Campbell, who is one of the highest graded linebackers in all of college football, had one of the worst games of his career. Just very strange. PFF had him listed with a pair of missed tackles.
Solid performance from Seth Benson, who had four tackles and an interception. Jay Higgins also had four tackles.
|NAME
|SNAPS
|PASS D
|TACKLING
|OVERALL
|
Kaevon Merriweather
|
78
|
85.0
|
80.5
|
82.7
|
Sebastian Castro
|
61
|
78.7
|
78.6
|
78.7
|
Riley Moss
|
78
|
73.6
|
74.2
|
73.5
|
TJ Hall
|
2
|
67.3
|
N/A
|
71.7
|
Cooper DeJean
|
78
|
66.7
|
81.6
|
67.0
|
Quinn Schulte
|
78
|
69.8
|
59.5
|
63.3
There was plenty of discussion about the Iowa secondary going up against former teammate Charlie Jones and the potent Purdue passing game. While Jones got his, with 11 receptions on 19 targets for 104 yards, he only had 9 yards after catch. No one else had more than two receptions.
Merriweather had an interception and Riley Moss had a team high three passes broken up. Also worth noting that Quinn Schulte led the team with six tackles.