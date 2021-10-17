Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Defense
For the first time this season, the Iowa defense didn't create multiple turnovers. Heck, they didn't create a single one. Couple that with the fact that Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news