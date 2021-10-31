Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa defense

For the first time since November 23, 2018, the Iowa defense allowed more than 24 points in a game. That 29 game streak was remarkable, but the Badgers broke it when they reached 27 points in the second half of their victory over the Hawkeyes.

While Iowa gave up 27 points, they only allowed 270 yards and just 3.9 yards per play. The Badgers main area of success was picking up 166 yards rushing in the game, but the Hawkeyes did a nice job keeping them limited to 3.5 yards per carry. We take a look at how the Hawkeyes graded out on the 71 snaps they face on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.



DEFENSIVE LINE SNAPS RUN PASS RUSH OVERALL Zach VanValkenberg

63 80.9 60.4 77.2 Yahya Black

28 66.4 57.5 65.7 Logan Lee

42 58.9 56.2 58.3 John Waggoner

50 56.9 55.0 56.4 Joe Evans

37 51.2 60.4 53.9 Noah Shannon

42 49.2 56.3 49.5 Lukas Van Ness

29 35.7 54.1 37.3

The Iowa defense had zero sacks and only four pressures in the game. That is reflected in the grades where you see all but two players under 60 in their grades and Zach VanValkenberg and Joe Evans barely cracked that number. The rush defense was just ok. Iowa did allow 166 yards in the game, so it wasn't great, but it also wasn't awful. One of the concerns that Iowa should have is the number of snaps their starting defensive ends are playing and how the pass rush numbers has been sliding with the Hawkeyes only having three sacks against Big Ten foes this season.



LINEBACKERS SNAP EUN D TACKLING OVERALL Seth Benson

67 61.1 65.2 64.5 Jack Campbell

71 57.5 84.4 62.2 Logan Klemp

6 58.9 44.4 58.3 Jestin Jacobs

61 58.3 60.3 54.5

There are fewer and fewer three linebacker games on the Iowa schedule, but Wisconsin will be one of them every year. That means Jestin Jacobs gets a full day of work at the linebacker position. He played 61 in this game and Iowa went to four linebackers in a couple of short yardage and goal line situations that allowed Logan Klemp to get in some snaps. Other than Jack Campbell the tackle numbers were not where they need to be and in general the run defense numbers weren't great either. Campbell finished with 9 tackles. Benson had 7 and Jacobs had three stops.



DEFENSIVE BACKS SNAPS PASS TACKLING OVERALL Jack Koerner

70 66.7 72.8 72.8 Kaevon Merriweather

25 71.8 76.2 71.2 Dane Belton

59 66.7 81.0 71.2 Jamari Harris

65 67.4 54.8 63.5 Matt Hankins

61 61.6 78.8 61.9 Xavior Williams

5 N/A N/A 61.5