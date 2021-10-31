Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa defense
For the first time since November 23, 2018, the Iowa defense allowed more than 24 points in a game. That 29 game streak was remarkable, but the Badgers broke it when they reached 27 points in the second half of their victory over the Hawkeyes.
While Iowa gave up 27 points, they only allowed 270 yards and just 3.9 yards per play. The Badgers main area of success was picking up 166 yards rushing in the game, but the Hawkeyes did a nice job keeping them limited to 3.5 yards per carry.
We take a look at how the Hawkeyes graded out on the 71 snaps they face on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
|SNAPS
|RUN
|PASS RUSH
|OVERALL
|
Zach VanValkenberg
|
63
|
80.9
|
60.4
|
77.2
|
Yahya Black
|
28
|
66.4
|
57.5
|
65.7
|
Logan Lee
|
42
|
58.9
|
56.2
|
58.3
|
John Waggoner
|
50
|
56.9
|
55.0
|
56.4
|
Joe Evans
|
37
|
51.2
|
60.4
|
53.9
|
Noah Shannon
|
42
|
49.2
|
56.3
|
49.5
|
Lukas Van Ness
|
29
|
35.7
|
54.1
|
37.3
The Iowa defense had zero sacks and only four pressures in the game. That is reflected in the grades where you see all but two players under 60 in their grades and Zach VanValkenberg and Joe Evans barely cracked that number. The rush defense was just ok. Iowa did allow 166 yards in the game, so it wasn't great, but it also wasn't awful.
One of the concerns that Iowa should have is the number of snaps their starting defensive ends are playing and how the pass rush numbers has been sliding with the Hawkeyes only having three sacks against Big Ten foes this season.
|SNAP
|EUN D
|TACKLING
|OVERALL
|
Seth Benson
|
67
|
61.1
|
65.2
|
64.5
|
Jack Campbell
|
71
|
57.5
|
84.4
|
62.2
|
Logan Klemp
|
6
|
58.9
|
44.4
|
58.3
|
Jestin Jacobs
|
61
|
58.3
|
60.3
|
54.5
There are fewer and fewer three linebacker games on the Iowa schedule, but Wisconsin will be one of them every year. That means Jestin Jacobs gets a full day of work at the linebacker position. He played 61 in this game and Iowa went to four linebackers in a couple of short yardage and goal line situations that allowed Logan Klemp to get in some snaps.
Other than Jack Campbell the tackle numbers were not where they need to be and in general the run defense numbers weren't great either. Campbell finished with 9 tackles. Benson had 7 and Jacobs had three stops.
|SNAPS
|PASS
|TACKLING
|OVERALL
|
Jack Koerner
|
70
|
66.7
|
72.8
|
72.8
|
Kaevon Merriweather
|
25
|
71.8
|
76.2
|
71.2
|
Dane Belton
|
59
|
66.7
|
81.0
|
71.2
|
Jamari Harris
|
65
|
67.4
|
54.8
|
63.5
|
Matt Hankins
|
61
|
61.6
|
78.8
|
61.9
|
Xavior Williams
|
5
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
61.5
Riley Moss missed his second straight game and unfortunately, his backup, Terry Roberts was held out of this game due to a deep bone bruise. It's unknown if either player will be out there for Saturday's trip to Evanston.
Jamari Harris made his first start and did a pretty nice job. He graded out ok against the pass and finished with seven tackles in the game. Dane Belton floated between mainly playing strong safety and a bit of cash. He was excellent in tackling once again this week. Kaevon Merriweather did a nice job in relatively limited duty and Jack Koerner was very good in this game.