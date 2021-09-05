Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Offense

Week one of the Iowa football season is in the books and the Hawkeyes are 1-0 on the season.

Now it's time to evaluate the performance of the Iowa football team and we will start that process with a look at the grades from Pro Football Focus for the Hawkeye offense.

Iowa's offense had 18 first downs in the game and had 303 yards of total offense. That included 158 yards on the ground and 145 yards in the air. Overall, Iowa had 66 snaps on offense. Let's take a look at the grades for the Hawkeyes, starting with the quarterback position.



QUARTERBACK SNAP PASS RUN OVERALL Spencer Petras

60 67.6 67.4 70.9 Alex Padilla

3 60.0 60.0 58.5

TK's Takeaways: A solid performance from Petas in the first game of the year. While the yardage total and completion percentage weren't high, he was efficient in his approach in the game and did have three or four potential completions dropped by receivers.

Overall, Petras was 13-27 for 145 yards. No touchdown passes or interceptions. He clearly worked the middle of the field quite a bit, completing 9 of his 16 passes in that section. It's also worth noting that Iowa only took two shots down the field.



RUNNING BACKS SNAP RUN PASS OVERALL Turner Pallissard

3 N/A 60.0 59.9 Gavin Williams

3 58.3 60.0 57.3 Monte Pottebaum

22 N/A 52.9 55.4 Tyler Goodson

45 53.1 63.3 53.5 Ivory Kelly-Martin

21 55.1 54.1 51.1

TK's Takeaways: In some ways, it was a good day for the Iowa rushing attack. In other areas, it was a cause for concern. First, let's talk about the concerns and that is that both of Iowa's top running backs lost fumbles. That was the same as last year when Iowa lost two fumbles in the first game of the year.

Overall, Iowa did average 4.9 yards per carry, which is a very good effort. That included Goodson finishing with 99 yards and Ivory Kelly-Martin had 44 yards on 8 carries. Both were over five yards per carry.

One thing that is interesting is Iowa fans the ball pretty heavily to the right side of the line. That will be something to watch moving forward.



RECEIVERS SNAP PASS RUN BLK OVERALL Sam LaPorta

53 79.2 48.9 72.6 Luke Lachey

13 77.2 61.2 72.4 Josiah Miamen

3 60.0 60.0 67.0 Nico Ragaini

43 60.1

54.4 59.5 Charlie Jones

37 52.9 60.8 59.5 Keagan Johnson

8 59.9 60.0 59.3 Tyrone Tracy

63 56.3 58.1 57.7 Arland Bruce

5 57.6 60.0 56.7 Jackson Ritter

14 55.4 61.0 55.4

TK's Takeaways: There were 27 targets and 13 receptions for the Iowa receivers. Only four of the targets were to running backs and that accounted for two of the receptions.

Sam LaPorta had a team high 9 targets and 5 receptions for a career best 83 yards. Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy weren't targeted as much as expected, but that did pick up a bit more on the second half of the game. Iowa's top two tight ends were two of the three highest rated players in this game. Looking at the run blocking numbers they were pretty average in the win over Indiana.



OFFENSIVE LINE SNAP RUN BLK PASS BLK OVERALL Nick DeJong

59 69.3 84.7 75.8 Cody Ince

63 72.5 65.8 71.5 Justin Britt

57 80.2 40.0 70.5 Connor Colby

9 68.2 50.9 67.2 Jack Plumb

10 68.1 0.0 61.6 Tyler Linderbaum

63 61.8 47.4 60.5 Michael Myslinski

3 60.0 0.0 60.0 Tyler Elsbury

3 60.0 66.0 60.0 Matt Fagan

3 60.0 66.0 60.0 Mason Richman

60 53.4 67.3 58.1