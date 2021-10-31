 HawkeyeReport - Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa offense
Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa offense

Alex Padilla got into the game in the fourth quarter.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

A bye week did nothing to help to improve Iowa's performance on offense on Saturday afternoon in Madison. Iowa was held to just one first down in the first half of the game and only 156 yards of total offense in the 27-7 loss to Wisconsin. Iowa was held to just 2.8 yards per play and gave the ball away a couple of times on offense in the second straight defeat.

How did Pro Football Focus grade out the Hawkeyes performance? We take a look at how they graded Iowa's 57 snaps on offense.

QUARTERBACK
PASS RUN OVERALL

Spencer Petras

66.6

62.5

68.0

Alex Padilla

59.2

N/A

59.6
Passing Chart for Spencer Petras
We did end up seeing two quarterbacks on Saturday. Alex Padilla came in to finish out the game as Spencer Petras has taken quite a beating from the Badger defense to the tune of six sacks.

Petras finished the day with 9-19 passing for 93 yards. Padilla was 3-6 for 39 yards. Overall, Iowa's quarterbacks were 12-25 for 132 yards. If there was a positive it was that they didn't throw an interception. Petras did fumble when he was hit while trying to throw a pass.

Petras played 47 of the 57 snaps with Padilla handling the last 10.

Some other stats from Saturday.

Petras under pressure: 1-5 for 5 yards

No pressure: 8-14 for 88 yards

Not blitzed: 9-16 for 93 yards

Blitzed: 0-3

Play Action: 0-2

Non-Play Action: 9-17 for 93 yards

RUNNING BACK
SNAPS RUN PASS OVERALL

Gavin Williams

14

70.1

55.0

63.7

Tyler Goodson

39

39.2

55.7

52.4

Monte Pottebaum

13

59.6

54.7

43.8

Ivory Kelly-Martin

4

59.6

45.9

39.6

It was expected that it would be hard for Iowa to run the football in this game and that was the case. Iowa could only manage a net yardage of 24 on the ground.

Tyler Goodson led the way with 27 yards and averaged just 2.1 yards per carry. Gavin Williams came in after Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbled and he had 15 yards rushing. Kelly-Martin had one carry and lost the ball on a fumble. Of course there were three rushes for Monte Pottebaum, who was stuffed on his final carry on fourth down and essentially ended any hopes Iowa had to climbing back into the game.

Overall, Iowa averaged just .8 yards a carry, which is obviously a season low.

RECEIVERS
SNAPS PASS BLOCK OVERALL

Charlie Jones

20

62.1

54.5

61.6

Sam LaPorta

54

56.5

69.9

59.0

Arland Bruce

8

58.6

59.6

58.4

Keagan Johnson

44

53.1

67.1

57.7

Nico Ragaini

35

57.6

59.7

57.5

Tyrone Tracy

33

54.0

59.0

53.8

Luke Lachey

23

54.5

48.6

47.7

With only 12 receptions, it was a quite day for the Iowa pass catches. Sam LaPorta had five targets and three receptions for 44 yards. Nico Ragaini also had three catches for 35 yards. They did try to feed the ball more to Keagan Johnson. He had six targets and just two receptions for 27 yards. He also had a run for 12 yards. Tyrone Tracy again was very quiet with two targets and one reception for six yards.

OFFENSIVE LINE
SNAPS RUN BLK PASS BLK OVERALL

Kyler Schott

34

80.5

82.7

80.3

Jack Plumb

44

75.3

67.8

74.7

Tyler Linderbaum

57

72.1

72.7

74.6

Nick DeJong

13

89.9

0.0

59.7

Connor Colby

50

53.4

80.2

59.6

Mason Richman

57

62.0

51.0

59.6

Justin Britt

7

60.9

17.8

57.1

Cody Ince

23

53.3

46.0

53.4

These grades are kind of surprising given that Iowa gave up six sacks and ten total plays for loss, but yet the Iowa offensive lineman were the top three graded players and they actually graded out very well.

Schott was the top player on offense this week. Plumb moved into the starting lineup this week and he played most of the snaps. He was the second highest grade and then Linderbaum finished up the top group.

