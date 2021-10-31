Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa offense
A bye week did nothing to help to improve Iowa's performance on offense on Saturday afternoon in Madison. Iowa was held to just one first down in the first half of the game and only 156 yards of total offense in the 27-7 loss to Wisconsin. Iowa was held to just 2.8 yards per play and gave the ball away a couple of times on offense in the second straight defeat.
How did Pro Football Focus grade out the Hawkeyes performance? We take a look at how they graded Iowa's 57 snaps on offense.
|PASS
|RUN
|OVERALL
|
Spencer Petras
|
66.6
|
62.5
|
68.0
|
Alex Padilla
|
59.2
|
N/A
|
59.6
We did end up seeing two quarterbacks on Saturday. Alex Padilla came in to finish out the game as Spencer Petras has taken quite a beating from the Badger defense to the tune of six sacks.
Petras finished the day with 9-19 passing for 93 yards. Padilla was 3-6 for 39 yards. Overall, Iowa's quarterbacks were 12-25 for 132 yards. If there was a positive it was that they didn't throw an interception. Petras did fumble when he was hit while trying to throw a pass.
Petras played 47 of the 57 snaps with Padilla handling the last 10.
Some other stats from Saturday.
Petras under pressure: 1-5 for 5 yards
No pressure: 8-14 for 88 yards
Not blitzed: 9-16 for 93 yards
Blitzed: 0-3
Play Action: 0-2
Non-Play Action: 9-17 for 93 yards
|SNAPS
|RUN
|PASS
|OVERALL
|
Gavin Williams
|
14
|
70.1
|
55.0
|
63.7
|
Tyler Goodson
|
39
|
39.2
|
55.7
|
52.4
|
Monte Pottebaum
|
13
|
59.6
|
54.7
|
43.8
|
Ivory Kelly-Martin
|
4
|
59.6
|
45.9
|
39.6
It was expected that it would be hard for Iowa to run the football in this game and that was the case. Iowa could only manage a net yardage of 24 on the ground.
Tyler Goodson led the way with 27 yards and averaged just 2.1 yards per carry. Gavin Williams came in after Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbled and he had 15 yards rushing. Kelly-Martin had one carry and lost the ball on a fumble. Of course there were three rushes for Monte Pottebaum, who was stuffed on his final carry on fourth down and essentially ended any hopes Iowa had to climbing back into the game.
Overall, Iowa averaged just .8 yards a carry, which is obviously a season low.
|SNAPS
|PASS
|BLOCK
|OVERALL
|
Charlie Jones
|
20
|
62.1
|
54.5
|
61.6
|
Sam LaPorta
|
54
|
56.5
|
69.9
|
59.0
|
Arland Bruce
|
8
|
58.6
|
59.6
|
58.4
|
Keagan Johnson
|
44
|
53.1
|
67.1
|
57.7
|
Nico Ragaini
|
35
|
57.6
|
59.7
|
57.5
|
Tyrone Tracy
|
33
|
54.0
|
59.0
|
53.8
|
Luke Lachey
|
23
|
54.5
|
48.6
|
47.7
With only 12 receptions, it was a quite day for the Iowa pass catches. Sam LaPorta had five targets and three receptions for 44 yards. Nico Ragaini also had three catches for 35 yards. They did try to feed the ball more to Keagan Johnson. He had six targets and just two receptions for 27 yards. He also had a run for 12 yards. Tyrone Tracy again was very quiet with two targets and one reception for six yards.
|SNAPS
|RUN BLK
|PASS BLK
|OVERALL
|
Kyler Schott
|
34
|
80.5
|
82.7
|
80.3
|
Jack Plumb
|
44
|
75.3
|
67.8
|
74.7
|
Tyler Linderbaum
|
57
|
72.1
|
72.7
|
74.6
|
Nick DeJong
|
13
|
89.9
|
0.0
|
59.7
|
Connor Colby
|
50
|
53.4
|
80.2
|
59.6
|
Mason Richman
|
57
|
62.0
|
51.0
|
59.6
|
Justin Britt
|
7
|
60.9
|
17.8
|
57.1
|
Cody Ince
|
23
|
53.3
|
46.0
|
53.4
These grades are kind of surprising given that Iowa gave up six sacks and ten total plays for loss, but yet the Iowa offensive lineman were the top three graded players and they actually graded out very well.
Schott was the top player on offense this week. Plumb moved into the starting lineup this week and he played most of the snaps. He was the second highest grade and then Linderbaum finished up the top group.