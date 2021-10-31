Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa offense

A bye week did nothing to help to improve Iowa's performance on offense on Saturday afternoon in Madison. Iowa was held to just one first down in the first half of the game and only 156 yards of total offense in the 27-7 loss to Wisconsin. Iowa was held to just 2.8 yards per play and gave the ball away a couple of times on offense in the second straight defeat.

How did Pro Football Focus grade out the Hawkeyes performance? We take a look at how they graded Iowa's 57 snaps on offense.



QUARTERBACK PASS RUN OVERALL Spencer Petras

66.6 62.5 68.0 Alex Padilla

59.2 N/A 59.6

Passing Chart for Spencer Petras

We did end up seeing two quarterbacks on Saturday. Alex Padilla came in to finish out the game as Spencer Petras has taken quite a beating from the Badger defense to the tune of six sacks.

Petras finished the day with 9-19 passing for 93 yards. Padilla was 3-6 for 39 yards. Overall, Iowa's quarterbacks were 12-25 for 132 yards. If there was a positive it was that they didn't throw an interception. Petras did fumble when he was hit while trying to throw a pass.

Petras played 47 of the 57 snaps with Padilla handling the last 10.

Some other stats from Saturday. Petras under pressure: 1-5 for 5 yards No pressure: 8-14 for 88 yards Not blitzed: 9-16 for 93 yards Blitzed: 0-3

Play Action: 0-2 Non-Play Action: 9-17 for 93 yards



RUNNING BACK SNAPS RUN PASS OVERALL Gavin Williams

14 70.1 55.0 63.7 Tyler Goodson

39 39.2 55.7 52.4 Monte Pottebaum

13 59.6 54.7 43.8 Ivory Kelly-Martin

4 59.6 45.9 39.6

It was expected that it would be hard for Iowa to run the football in this game and that was the case. Iowa could only manage a net yardage of 24 on the ground.

Tyler Goodson led the way with 27 yards and averaged just 2.1 yards per carry. Gavin Williams came in after Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbled and he had 15 yards rushing. Kelly-Martin had one carry and lost the ball on a fumble. Of course there were three rushes for Monte Pottebaum, who was stuffed on his final carry on fourth down and essentially ended any hopes Iowa had to climbing back into the game.

Overall, Iowa averaged just .8 yards a carry, which is obviously a season low.



RECEIVERS SNAPS PASS BLOCK OVERALL Charlie Jones

20 62.1 54.5 61.6 Sam LaPorta

54 56.5 69.9 59.0 Arland Bruce

8 58.6 59.6 58.4 Keagan Johnson

44 53.1 67.1 57.7 Nico Ragaini

35

57.6 59.7 57.5 Tyrone Tracy

33

54.0 59.0 53.8 Luke Lachey

23 54.5 48.6 47.7

With only 12 receptions, it was a quite day for the Iowa pass catches. Sam LaPorta had five targets and three receptions for 44 yards. Nico Ragaini also had three catches for 35 yards. They did try to feed the ball more to Keagan Johnson. He had six targets and just two receptions for 27 yards. He also had a run for 12 yards. Tyrone Tracy again was very quiet with two targets and one reception for six yards.



OFFENSIVE LINE SNAPS RUN BLK PASS BLK OVERALL Kyler Schott

34 80.5 82.7 80.3 Jack Plumb

44 75.3 67.8 74.7 Tyler Linderbaum

57 72.1 72.7 74.6 Nick DeJong

13 89.9 0.0 59.7 Connor Colby

50 53.4 80.2 59.6 Mason Richman

57 62.0 51.0 59.6 Justin Britt

7 60.9 17.8 57.1 Cody Ince

23 53.3 46.0 53.4