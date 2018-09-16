Pro Football Focus Grades: Offense
The Hawkeyes enjoyed their best offensive performance of the season on Saturday night, rolling up 545 yards of total offense in a 38-14 victory over Northern Iowa. It was also the best day Iowa has had this year in the air, with Nate Stanley throwing for 309 yards and almost having a pair of receivers crack the 100 yard mark, individually.
We take a look at how the folks at Pro Football Focus graded the Iowa offense this week.
If you are wondering how Pro Football Focus arrives at their grades, here's a rundown:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.
QUARTERBACK
Nate Stanley was 23-28 for 309 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He ran six times for 0 yards (includes sacks). Had one run for 11 yards.
Peyton Mansell was 2-3 for 29 yards and 1 interception. He ran 2 times for a net gain of 6 yards, with a long of 13.
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|
Nate Stanley
|
66
|
78.4
|
Peyton Mansell
|
10
|
65.5
Here's a look at Nate Stanley's passing chart from Saturday. In the first two games, he struggled connecting outside the hashmarks. This week that was much better with more targets in that direction. However, the number of shot plays down the field was down.
RUNNING BACK
Toren Young: 14 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. One reception for 2 yards.
Mekhi Sargent: 15 carries for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns. One reception for 48 yards.
Henry Geil: 10 carries for 24 yards
Brady Ross: 1 carry for 3 yards. One reception for 10 yards.
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|
Mekhi Sargent
|
37
|
80.2
|
Brady Ross
|
24
|
74.6
|
Toren Young
|
30
|
66.4
|
Henry Geil
|
15
|
61.5
|
Austin Kelly
|
6
|
78.9
RECEIVERS
Nick Easley: 10 receptions for 103 yards.
Noah Fant: 5 receptions for 99 yards.
Brandon Smith: 2 receptions for 24 yards.
T.J. Hockenson: 2 receptions for 16 yards.
Tyrone Tracy: 1 reception for 22 yards.
Max Cooper: 1 reception for 7 yards.
Nico Ragaini: 1 reception for 7 yards.
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADES
|
Noah Fant
|
31
|
88.5
|
Nick Easley
|
44
|
86.6
|
Tyrone Tracy
|
11
|
78.5
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
55
|
65.5
|
Kyle Groeneweg
|
21
|
60.8
|
Brandon Smith
|
47
|
60.5
|
Nate Wieting
|
27
|
59.5
|
Nico Ragaini
|
16
|
56.7
|
Max Cooper
|
30
|
53.9
|
Shaun Beyer
|
11
|
47.8
OFFENSIVE LINE
Iowa's offensive line had a bit of shuffling this week. Starting guard Cole Banwart was held out due to injury and in his place, Dalton Ferguson was in the starting lineup. He split time with Levi Paulsen at the position.
Later in the game, the second team offensive line was as follows: (L/R) Kallenberger, Landon Paulsen, Dalton Ferguson, Newborg, and Levi Paulsen.
|Column 1
|SNAP COUNT
|RBLK GRADE
|PASS BLK GRADE
|OVERALL GRADE
|
Jake Newborg
|
11
|
66.4
|
76.3
|
67.5
|
Alaric Jackson
|
63
|
57.9
|
86.6
|
65.9
|
Tristian Wirfs
|
66
|
64.6
|
78.8
|
64.9
|
Ross Reynolds
|
63
|
64.6
|
39.8
|
62.6
|
Mark Kallenberger
|
18
|
62.8
|
57.9
|
63.2
|
Dalton Ferguson
|
46
|
58.5
|
32.6
|
55.6
|
Landan Paulsen
|
18
|
52.8
|
76.6
|
54.7
|
Levi Paulsen
|
50
|
55.0
|
83.1
|
53.1
|
Coy Kirkpatrick
|
4
|
46.8
|
N/A
|
46.8