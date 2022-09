What a difference a week can make. More importantly, what a difference a couple of additions on offense can make for Spencer Petras. With the addition of Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini back into the Iowa offensive unit, Petras and the Iowa offense were able to score 27 points.



While far from perfect, Petras was a solid 14-26 for 175 yards and his first touchdown pass of the season. He discussed being able to go with different personnel groups, how important Ragaini is to the offense, and the touchdown runs from Kaleb Johnson.