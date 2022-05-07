Purdue downs Iowa

As nearly 2,000 disappointed Iowa fans filed out of Duane Banks following a 10-6 loss to Purdue, you couldn’t help, but wonder how many more times the Hawkeyes can lose in the regular season and still make a reasonable argument for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

“We’ll show up tomorrow and we’ll be ready to play,” said Coach Rick Heller. “It’s just what we do every day. No different. That’s the way it is.”

The question is, how long before “we’ll show up tomorrow” doesn’t matter and the Hawkeyes are forced to win the Big Ten Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. Not long is the answer.

Connor Schultz made the start for Iowa on the mound today, but for the second straight week, the grad transfer was hit hard and gave up runs early. Three Boilermaker hits in the second inning led to a 2-0 lead, while an RBI double from CJ Valdez made it 3-0 Purdue. After 2.2 innings, Schultz was pulled from the game by Heller.

“It was more command last week, this week it was more location,” said Coach Heller. “Everything was up (in the zone) and they were hammering it.”

The Hawkeyes turned to Dylan Nedved to try to calm things donw, but Purdue built on their lead. Paul Toetz launched a solo home run off the videoboard in left field, while a two-run single from CJ Valdez pushed the Boilermakers lead to 6-0.

“Dylan didn’t have command of his secondary stuff today. Hit a couple guys and some free bases. Just wasn’t sharp at all,” said Heller. “If he was sharp, we could keep it right where it was and have a chance to comeback. Just didn’t work out.”

Nedved was able to throw back-to-back scoreless innings, which gave Iowa a little hope to rally. The Hawkeyes scratched across a run on an errant throw by Purdue to cut the lead to 6-1 in the fifth inning, but the Iowa bats had more. Keaton Anthony blasted a three-run home run to left field to get the fans on their feet and give the Hawkeyes some momentum with the lead down to 6-4.

Then in the sixth inning, hits from Izaya Fullard and Brendan Sher gave the Iowa two runners in scoring position with nobody out. However, no one was able to deliver the big hit. In fact, Khal Stephen struck out three straight batters to end the threat. Even though the final strike call to Kyle Huckstorf was a poor call by the umpire, Iowa had their chance to tie the game and no balls were put in play.

“We know that’s unacceptable. I felt a major momentum swing there,” said Keaton Anthony. “It was definitely deflating. Guys were bummed with what was going on, but you’ve still got to play the rest of the game out…The game was nowhere out of hand (at that point).”

However, the bullpen was unable to keep the game at 6-4 and it slipped away from the Hawkeyes in the eighth inning. CJ Valdez delivered yet another two-run single to put the Boilers up 9-4, while an error on a pop fly allowed another run to score to make it 10-4.

Cade Moss delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to 10-6, but Landon Weins was able to come in from the bullpen and secure the final four outs of the game for Purdue.

Peyton Williams, Keaton Anthony, Brendan Sher and Kyle Huckstorf each collected two hits in the game. However, as the game progressed it felt like the Hawkeye hitters were allowing too many strikes to go past for strikes instead of attacking early in the count. Some of that was a large strike zone, but taking pitches for strikes does not put pressure on the defense and it allows opposing pitchers to get ahead in the count.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 27-16 on the season and 11-6 in Big Ten play. Sitting at #76 in the RPI, with just eight games remaining, the margin for error is razor thin if they want to get back into the high 50s or low 60s. Tomorrow’s series finale can probably be characterized as a must win and it will by Ty Langenberg on the mound for the Hawkeyes.

“We need Langenberg to be as good as he was last week at Nebraska,” said Heller. “If he, is we’ll have a real good chance tomorrow.”

Purdue has not yet announced a starter, but Troy Wansing is the leading candidate to make the start. The game is at 1:05pm and will be streamed on BTN+.



