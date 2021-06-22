Ragaini healthy and ready for summer workouts

After missing out on spring practice due to a minor injury, Nico Ragaini is anxious to get back on the field and continue to develop as a wide receiver. The talented pass catcher says that he is back to 100% and ready to go for summer 7 on 7 workouts that begins on Wednesday. Ragaini discusses the development of Spencer Petras and the Hawkeyes other signal callers, how life is different being back in the football complex this summer without many of the Covid restrictions, and much more.

