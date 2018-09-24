Two days after Iowa recruiting coordinator Kelvin Bell visited to watch him play in person, defensive end Keith Randolph has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. On Sunday night, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Belleville, IL native received the news from Bell that an official offer from Iowa was on the way.

“It was really exciting” said Randolph. “Iowa has been recruiting me for a while, since last year during basketball season, so to finally get the offer is just really exciting because I know they don’t offer a lot of people.”

For Randolph, it all began with basketball really as he just started playing football for the first time a year ago as a junior. Needless to say, the Class of 2019 prospect hit the ground running with surprising success his first year and is now following that up with a dominant senior season.

“Last year, I was like a deer in headlights at first,” Randolph said. “I didn’t know what to do, so I was just using my athleticism, but this year I’m learning the technique more and know what to actually do a little better. I’m learning more and more every day and it’s helping me become a better player.”

On Friday, things got off to a little bit of a rocky start with Coach Bell in attendance, but Randolph quickly settled into a groove and had a good performance in Belleville West’s 52-7 win over Granite City.

“I was pretty nervous when I first saw him there and actually jumped off sides the first play of the game, but I made up for it,” said Randolph. “I had a swat down, quite a few tackles, and a fumble recovery, so I did pretty well.”

Overall, Iowa was offer No. 25 for Randolph, who saw No. 26 come from Indiana right behind it Sunday night. After initially narrowing down his options to Illinois, Purdue, and Wyoming over the summer, the three-star prospect may have to re-evaluate things as more opportunities continue to pour in.

“It’s been a great experience,” Randolph said. “If you would have told me two years ago that I’d be getting these kind of scholarship offers for football, I would have literally laughed in your face. It’s such a blessing.”

“I thought my recruitment was going to be over after I picked my top three, but it’s kind of just starting all over again,” he continued.

With Iowa, Randolph said it is a school that he knows a little bit about, but he has not yet taken a football visit to Iowa City, which is something that might happen later this season.

“I know that their head coach has been there for 20 years and he’s won a lot of ball games there,” said Randolph. “A.J. Epenesa plays there and he went to Edwardsville (IL), so we used to play basketball against each other all of the time, and he’s a great football player.”

Currently looking over scholarship offers from the likes of Iowa, Michigan State, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Wyoming, Minnesota, Boise State, Tulane, New Mexico, Toledo, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, and Northern Illinois, among others, Randolph is still deciding his next move.

“Honestly, I still have to think about it some more,” Randolph said. “I need to sit down with my folks and have a long discussion about it.”