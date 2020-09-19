HawkeyeReport - Raridon talks Iowa offer and recruiting

It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Iowa would offer Eli Raridon. The 2022 in-state tight end prospect and the school that regularly produces players for the NFL at his position seemed on a collision course for an offer to be extended and it was recently after the Hawkeyes evaluated his film this season.



The 6-foot-6 and 220 pounder is right out of central casting for the position and along with Iowa, he also holds offer from Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas State, Michigan State, and Indiana.



Following his game on Friday night, we talked with Rairdon about his season thus far, the contact with Iowa and the offer, Iowa's tight end tradition, and how he is trying to deal with a recruiting process that is currently still on hold due to the pandemic.

