While Mekhi Sargent is the relatively clear leader in the Iowa backfield, the Hawkeyes have been somewhat divided in their carries for the other three running backs. The four backs seem to be content with the shared workload in the backfield because the team goals are put ahead of individual aspirations. Sargent and Ivory Kelly-Martin discuss their role on the offense and Sargent also discusses his rumored wrist injury and how it is feeling heading into this weekend.

