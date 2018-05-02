Playing for former Hawkeye Marcus Paschal at Largo High School has helped wide receiver Calvin Lockett prepare for his future at Iowa, but the real work begins this summer when the Florida native reports to campus. This week, we caught up with the 6-foot-3, 170-pound Lockett to talk about when we makes the move to Iowa, what his goals are for his freshman year, and much more.



Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

LOCKETT: I will be leaving like the 8th of June because we have to report June 10th and I'm driving.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

LOCKETT: I'm just looking forward to trying to earn a starting position and enjoying the game.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

LOCKETT: My goal is to earn a starting position and be able to contribute to the team as much as I can. Coach Copeland told me before that if I come in and show that I'm good enough to play, I will.

Q: What has your high school coach, Marcus Paschal, told you to expect going in?

LOCKETT: He just told me it will be a great experience and it will be different from here.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

LOCKETT: To walk out into the stadium for the first time will be a great feeling. I've been waiting for this moment to get to play college football.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

LOCKETT: Iowa was the place for me because they have a great program there. I felt like I would be able to be successful on the field and in school. Also, the people are great.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

LOCKETT: I don't know what number I will be wearing, but I wanted #9 since #6 was taken. Right now, I'm 6-3, 170 lbs.

A three-star prospect, Lockett committed to Iowa on December 13, 2017, choosing the Hawkeyes over finalists South Florida and Florida International. Early on in the recruiting process, Lockett held scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Indiana, Illinois, Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Oregon State, Syracuse, Marshall, Central Florida, Southern Miss, Western Michigan, and Toledo, among others.

See highlights from Lockett's senior year at Largo in the video below.

