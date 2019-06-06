As he gets ready to move to college, wide receiver Desmond Hutson says it's like he's leaving one family and joining another, which is exactly why he picked the Hawkeyes in the first place because it felt like family. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Hutson this week to talk about his upcoming move to Iowa City and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

HUTSON: I leave this Saturday, June 8th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

HUTSON: I really am looking forward to getting into the groove of everything, creating relationships, and just becoming acclimated to college life.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

HUTSON: I’ve been working out, trying to get my endurance right and trying to keep my skills sharp as a receiver.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

HUTSON: I plan on playing most definitely. I think coming in with a redshirt mentality isn’t the way to go. But if I do redshirt, then I’ll just have to work hard within that year.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

HUTSON: Walking out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time will mean that I am now a part of a long list of greats and it will mean a lot to me because I plan on being one of those names on that long list.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

HUTSON: Looking back on everything, the reason I chose Iowa is because they were straight up with me and it was always about more than just football. It was very family oriented and if I’m leaving my family, I want to spend the next 3-5 years with another family and Iowa made me feel that way.

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

HUTSON: I’m getting my high school number, which is #81, and I’m super happy about that. I’m currently 6’4", 205 lbs.

A three-star prospect, Hutson committed to Iowa on May 8, 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from South Dakota State.

As a senior, he finished the season with 47 catches for 729 yards and 8 touchdowns, leading Raytown to an 8-2 record.

See highlights from Hutson's senior year in the video below.