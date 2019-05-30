Incoming freshman defensive lineman Jalen Hunt is pretty soft spoken, but his play on the football field speaks loud and clear. As the talented 6-foot-2, 262-pound Hunt gets ready to make the move to Iowa City to begin his career with the Hawkeyes, we caught up with him to talk about the transition to college and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

HUNT: June 8th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

HUNT: I’m looking forward to getting better as a player and having a winning record.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

HUNT: I work out every day to build my stamina and speed.

Q: Are you hoping to play this season or expecting to redshirt?

HUNT: Play.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

HUNT: To me, it will be one of the most memorable moments in my life.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

HUNT: Iowa was the right place because it’s not too big or too small. It’s just the right size for me.

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

HUNT: I’m not sure what number I’ll be wearing. I’m 6’2”, 262 lbs.

A three-star prospect, Hunt committed to Iowa on June 23, 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Missouri, Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Ball State, Buffalo, Western Michigan, and Toledo.

As a senior, Hunt was dominant this year for Belleville, finishing with 63 tackles, 27 TFL, and 13 sacks in leading them to a 12-1 record.

See highlights from Hunt's senior year in the video below.