With Aaron Mends going down with a knee injury in spring practice, Iowa has an opening at weak side linebacker and it is one that freshman Jayden McDonald is hoping to fill. This week, we caught up with the 6-foot-1, 227-pound McDonald to talk about his upcoming move to Iowa City, his goals for his freshman year, and more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

McDonald: I make the move to Iowa on June 4th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

McDonald: I’m just looking to get better with the team and work with the program.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

McDonald: My goal is to be named an All-Big Ten Freshman. I’m expected to come in and play and try to earn a starting spot.

Q: With Aaron Mends getting injured this spring, is that WILL linebacker spot where the coaches will have you working?

McDonald: Yes sir. Coach wants me at WILL and says there’s an opportunity for me to have that spot.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

McDonald: Spring practice was great. It was good to be out and bond with the fans, the coaches, and my teammates.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

McDonald: It will be amazing to walk out into the stadium knowing this was one of my dreams since I was a kid.

Q: When your teammate, Class of 2019 running back Tyler Goodson, started getting recruited by Iowa, what did you tell him about the Hawkeyes?

McDonald: I told him it’s a great place and he would fit in well over here.

Q: Do you think Iowa will be able to get some more Georgia players in the next couple years?

McDonald: Yes, I'm sure.

A three-star prospect, McDonald committed to Iowa on February 5, 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Kansas State, Purdue, Rutgers, UNLV, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Southern Miss, Colorado State, Bowling Green, Toledo, and Florida Atlantic, among others.



As a senior, McDonald racked up 93 tackles, 17 TFL, 13 sacks, and four interceptions as he led North Gwinnett High School to a state championship.

See highlights from McDonald's senior year at North Gwinnett in the video below.