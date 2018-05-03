As he gets ready to make the move to college, defensive tackle Noah Shannon says he just plans to do what he always does and that is to work hard and let his play speak for itself. We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 308-pound Shannon this week to talk about getting ready to play for the Hawkeyes, what his goals are for this year, and more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

SHANNON: I believe we have to report there on June 9th to move in.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

SHANNON: I’m looking forward to elevating my game and forming a good relationship with my teammates.

Q: What have you been doing this off-season to get ready?

SHANNON: I’ve been lifting four days a week and going to Acceleration two days.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

SHANNON: I’m going in with the same mentality I’ve always had and that is just to work hard, and the coaches will do what they feel is best for the team and myself.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

SHANNON: It was a fun experience and good to be able to talk so some of the guys in the class of ‘18. It’s crazy to think it’s only six weeks away, but I’m excited.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

SHANNON: It will be electrifying, all of the fans yelling and screaming. I’ll definitely remember the first time for the rest of my life.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

SHANNON: Personally for me, Iowa being my first offer, it meant a lot to me. Then when I visited there, I could really see myself playing there and I felt most comfortable there.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

SHANNON: I’m still not sure what number I am wearing, but I’m currently 6’1”, 308 lbs.

A three-star prospect, Shannon committed to Iowa on July 4, 2017, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Arkansas, Missouri, Michigan State, Purdue, Duke, Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Cincinnati, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Washington State, among others.

As a senior, Shannon finished the year with 46 tackles, 15 TFL, and eight sacks this past season for Oswego High School in Illinois.

See highlights from Shannon's senior year at Oswego in the video below.