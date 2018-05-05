South Dakota linebacker Seth Benson is not going to make any bold predictions for his freshman year at Iowa, but plans to make the most of every opportunity and try to earn some playing time. This week, we caught up with the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Benson to talk about his upcoming move to Iowa City next month and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

BENSON: I will move in June 10th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

BENSON: I am looking forward to the new challenge and getting to know all of my teammates.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

BENSON: My goal is to work as hard as I can, begin to master the playbook, and make the most of every opportunity I have. Then it is up to the coaches if I redshirt or not.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

BENSON: It was kind of surreal being on the field and watching because in about a month I will be a part of it all.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

BENSON: I think it will be an unbelievable feeling running out in front of the amazing Hawkeye fans. Not many people get this opportunity and I am going to feel very blessed

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

BENSON: How real and upfront they were with me and how they have a great history of developing players.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

BENSON: I have not found out my number, but right now I am 6'1”, 210 lbs.

A three-time state champion during his career at Sioux Falls Washington, Benson was named Gatorade player of the year in the state of South Dakota after racking up an impressive 105 tackles and 13 TFL his senior season.

See highlights from Benson's senior year in the video below.

