A four-sport athlete in high school, Tyler Linderbaum will be busy this summer as he balances his senior year of baseball with college workouts at Iowa. We caught up with the 6-foot-2, 270-pound Linderbaum this week to talk about making the transition to college football this summer, what he looks forward to at Iowa, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

LINDERBAUM: Early June.

Q: Are you going to have to miss your senior season of baseball?

LINDERBAUM: Nope, I'm playing.

Q: What will that schedule look like for you?

LINDERBAUM: Workouts in the morning and baseball at night.

Q: Did Iowa encourage you to go ahead and play baseball?

LINDERBAUM: Yes, they are fine with it.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting those workouts with the team?

LINDERBAUM: Just getting better and improving my game.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

LINDERBAUM: I’m just going to go in and work my tail off. I’m not too worried about what they’ll do.

Q: Have you heard any more on your position whether it’s defense or offense?

LINDERBAUM: They said they are starting me at defensive line.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

LINDERBAUM: It was crazy to think I’ll be working out with them in a month.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

LINDERBAUM: It will be the best feeling ever.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

LINDERBAUM: I’ve always been a Hawk fan. Nothing could pull me away from being a Hawkeye.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

LINDERBAUM: I don’t know my number yet. I’m at 6-2, 270 lbs.

A three-star prospect, Linderbaum committed to Iowa on May 1, 2017, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State and Minnesota State.

See highlights from Linderbaum's senior year at Solon in the video below.