Florida linebacker Yahweh Jeudy is ready to make the move to Iowa City and begin his college career with the Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Jeudy this week to talk about the transition to college, getting ready to play in the Big Ten, and more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

JEUDY: I make the move on June 9th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

JEUDY: I’m looking forward to competing with my peers and maximizing my potential and results.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

JEUDY: I participated in rugby for conditioning purposes and have been lifting weights.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

JEUDY: Freshman year, my goal is to be as productive as possible to earn playing time, and if not I’ll grind to see another day.

Q: Have you heard which linebacker spot you will be starting out at?

JEUDY: It just depends based on my development.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

JEUDY: To walk out that tunnel, it will mean the world to me, having half of the state routing you on.

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

JEUDY: #55 is about to go live. I’m 6’1”, 210 lbs.

A three-star prospect, Jeudy committed to Iowa on December, 18, 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Kansas State, Syracuse, Navy, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Florida Atlantic, and Georgia State.

As a senior, he finished the season with 124 tackles for Cardinal Gibbons High School.

See highlights from Jeudy's senior year in the video below.