When Brandon Smith hauled in leaping pass reception over a defender for a big gain, there was no one in the stadium more excited than his teammate, Ihmir Smith-Marsette. He's seen Smith do things like that in practice and knew it was a matter of time before he made a play like that in a game. Smith-Marsette made a big time play of his own in the game, recognizing a coverage change and getting open for a touchdown. Smith-Marsette discusses Iowa's growing passing game to the wide receivers, how the attention paid to the tight ends helps them, and the development track for himself and Smith.

