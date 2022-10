The Iowa offense has continued to struggle and instead of pointing fingers, the players on that side of the ball are looking for more accountability. Diante Vines and Arland Bruce talked about how they need to do a better job on and off the field and do the little things to continue to try and get better as a unit.



Bruce and Vines discuss what being held accountable means within the program and how they need to do better to match the effort that they are seeing each and every week from the players on the defensive side of the ball.