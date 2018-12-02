Last year's Pinstripe Bowl certainly gave Miguel Recinos a deeper appreciation for kicking in warm weather at a bowl game. The senior placekicker for the Hawkeyes had to deal with a rock hard football and a frozen grass field at Yankee Stadium. This year he will get to do what he does best on an NFL grass field in much warmer weather. He talks about going back to the Outback Bowl this year and his love of kicking on the grass field, plus his favorite bowl activities for the Tampa game, which includes bowling.

