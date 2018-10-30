It seems like every week Iowa's special teams dial up a unique play. So far, none of those plays have included Miguel Recinos beyond being a decoy. The senior placekicker, who connected on a pair of field goals last weekend, hopes that at some point he becomes an active participant in one of those special trick plays. Recinos discusses those trick plays and his role, his hot streak with field goals, and if he's listening to the new podcast from a couple of his former special teams teammates.

