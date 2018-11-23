After missing a 37 yard field goal earlier in the fourth quarter, Miguel Recinos had Nebraska right where he wanted him. The senior kicker joked that sometimes he needs to miss a field goal to make the next one and he did just that as time expired in Iowa's heart pounding 31-28 victory over Nebraska. Recinos discusses his game winner and how he knew exactly how it would play out, along with his post kick run around Kinnick Stadium to avoid a dog pile by his teammates.

