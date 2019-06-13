Remaining Needs
MORE: Official Visits | Recruiting Board | Offer ListWith the Iowa Hawkeyes now sitting at 11 commitments in the Class of 2020, it is time to take a closer look at their remaining needs as they loo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news