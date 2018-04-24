With a number of football recruits in action at the Drake Relays, Hawkeye Report breaks down which commits and prospects will be in action in Des Moines this week.

The Commitments

Name: Riley Moss

High School: Ankeny Centennial

Event: 110 Meter Hurdles (14.05 seconds)

More: Moss has dominated this track season and comes into Drake as the overwhelming favorite to take home the championship here. The skills he has shown on the track helped him land a grayshirt opportunity with the Hawkeyes.

Name: Blair Brooks

High School: Marion

Event: Long Jump (22 feet 11 inches), High Jump (6 feet, 8 inches)

More: This future Iowa walk-on doubles as one of the best jumpers in the state. Brooks is rated among the top three in both events and will be in the discussion to earn at least one coveted title.

Name: Tyler Linderbaum

High School: Solon

Event: Shot Put (55 feet 7.75 inches)

More: Linderbaum has continued to stay on the grind since signing with Iowa and that includes track in the spring. He ranks seventh in the state thus far but has experience throwing at some of the biggest meets in all of Iowa.

Name: Noah Fenske

High School: New Hampton

Event: Shot Put (54 feet, 8 inches)

More: Fenske has had little down time this off-season and is working hard to help his high school squad compete for a state track title. He is just four-inches away from being in the top ten throughout state borders.

Name: Tyler Endres

High School: Norwalk

Event: Shot Put (53 feet, 7.5 inches), Discus (159 feet, 7 inches)

More: Endres will be pulling double duty at Drake with the skills he has shown in shot put and discus. He followed up an all state caliber football season by averaging nine points and five rebounds per game for a team that made a run to the state tournament. Now the focus is on dominated in Des Moines.

Athletes with Offers

Name: Gavin Williams

High School: Southeast Polk

Events: 100 Meters (10.92 seconds), 200 Meters (22.42 seconds), Long Jump (21 feet, 4 inches)

More: Williams may just be a sophomore but his speed on the track has helped him land an offer from the Hawkeyes and others. He has one of the fastest 100-meter times in all of Iowa this spring and will be competing against a senior heavy field of competition in Des Moines.

Name: Logan Jones

High School: Lewis Central

Events: Shot Put (55 feet, 7 inches), Discus (175 feet, 2.5 inches)

More: Jones is an elite interior defensive lineman who holds scholarships from Iowa, Iowa State, and Minnesota. His strength and athleticism have helped him land within the top eight in all of Iowa for both discus and shot put. As a sophomore, the sky is the limit for him going forward.

Name: Mosai Newsom

High School: Waverly-Shell RockEvent: Discus (169 feet, 1 inch)

More: Newsom doubles as one of the best discus throwers in all of Iowa but his future is on the gridiron with scholarships from the likes of Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Nebraska. Keeping him in-state is a priority to the Hawkeye coaches and will be an important target to follow into the spring and summer.

Recruits without Offers

Name: Jayson Murray

High School: Dowling Catholic

Events: 100 Meters (10.97 seconds)More: Murray rushed for nearly 2,000-yards as a junior for a team that took home yet another Class 4A championship.

Name: Cole Mabry

High School: Iowa City West

Event: 400 Meter Hurdles (56.27 seconds)

More: Mabry is a local defender who holds a scholarship from Iowa State. He was second in tackles for the Trojans as a junior on a team that made an appearance in their second straight 4A title game.

Name: Carter Bell

High School: Bettendorf

Event: Long Jump (22 feet, 1.5 inches)

More: Bell racked up over 2,000-total yards at quarterback as a junior, but his college future is at the wide receiver position. He has shown the athleticism needed to make the position switch.

Name: Josh Volk

High School: Cedar Rapids Xavier

Event: Shot Put (52 feet, 6 inches)

More: Volk landed his first scholarship offer from Iowa State during the fall but has made multiple recent trips to Iowa City. The Hawkeyes will be monitoring his progress this summer at their camp.

Former Recruits/Other football prospects

Coal Flansburg, Solon, 2019 - Committed to Iowa State

Darien Porter, Bettendorf, 2019 - Committed to Iowa State

Nick Foss, Harlan, 2018 - Signed with Minnesota State Mankato