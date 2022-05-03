Redbirds beat Hawkeyes

Life as a bubble team means you cannot afford to drop games that you are expected to win. The margin for error is slim. Even though the Redbirds came into today’s game on a high note after taking a series from Dallas Baptist, the RPI does not care.

The Hawkeyes dropped a pitching dominated battle against Illinois State by a final score of 3-2 and the loss makes the margin for error, in the remaining games, razor thin.

“I thought our pitching staff did a great job against a good offensive team. If you told me we hold them to three (runs) tonight, I would have thought we were in good shape,” said Coach Rick Heller. “The story tonight was their pitching staff did a really good job and we were super undisciplined on offense.”

The Hawkeyes took advantage of back-to-back walks in the first inning and Michael Seegers scored on a wild pitch to open the scoring, but the Redbirds took a 2-1 lead in the third inning with a two-run double from Greg Nichols. The Hawkeyes battled back.

Once again, Iowa took advantage of a free base. In the bottom of the inning, Keaton Anthony delivered an RBI double to bring in Seegers and tie the game at 2. However, after that the Hawkeyes just could not scratch a run across the plate and while the Iowa pitching staff did their best, Illinois State was able to plate the one run they needed.

In the seventh inning, Kayden Beauregard reached base on a two out walk to keep the inning alive against Brody Brecht. JT Sokolove followed with a slow grounder to SS Michael Seegers, but the throw was wide at first base and bounced down the RF line. Beauregard was able to score and give the Redbirds a 3-2 lead.

“Unfortunately, the winning run scores on a ball that we’ve got to be able to knock down at first base,” said Heller. “That can’t happen and that was really the only miscue of the game defensively, but it was costly.”

The Hawkeyes got the tying run on base in each of the final three innings, but no one was able to come up with the big hit to change the game. On the night, Iowa batters were just 1/8 with runners on base and 0/5 with runners in scoring position. That won’t win many games.

“They had six walks in the first five innings, and we really didn’t make them pay,” said Heller. “We did score, but we didn’t get a hit to break it open and we really needed to that and we just didn’t get it done.”

Five players batted in the 6-7-8-9 spots in the order this evening and they went a combined 1/14 with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Coach Heller says that they cannot rely on Peyton Williams, Keaton Anthony and the top of the order to do all of the damage.

“It’s inexcusable and it just can’t happen,” said Heller. “This team has to execute at a high level. The bottom half of the order has to be really pesky. They have to battle, they have to fight off pitches, they can’t just punch out ten times in a game. That just can’t happen.”

“When we were going good, we had 7-8 guys that were scrappy and finding ways to get on base and setting the table.”

The ending line for the offense was just two runs on four hits, while they turned seven walks into just two runs and struck out 12 times. Nine runners were left on base.

The positive note that comes out of tonight was the pitching performances the Hawkeyes got out of their midweek arms. While Duncan Davitt allowed two runs in his three inning start, but he struck out five and walked none. Jared Simpson, Chas Wheatley, Cam Baumann and Ben Beutel combined for 4.0 scoreless innings, four strikeouts, no walks and just two hits. Brody Brecht struck out four and walked two, while the game winning run for the Redbirds was unearned. He had multiple pitches reach 100 mph or above. Ultimately, they did what they needed to do.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 26-15 on the season and drop down to #76 in the RPI rankings. The path to the NCAA Tournament gets murkier, but the blueprint gets simpler at the same time. Win. That is the blueprint going forward for the Hawkeyes. 10 games remain, including three Big Ten series and Iowa will need to get hot if they want to stay in the at-large conversation.

“The RPI situation, I mean we win two out of three at Nebraska and we drop, so I mean that is a no-win situation. We just have to take care of business and do our best to stay high in the league,” said Heller. “We still have a chance at an outright championship and then hopefully make some hay in the (Big Ten) tournament. That’s really all you can do. You can’t get caught up in the win-loss here and there with how the RPI works.”

The Hawkeyes have a series with the Purdue Boilermakers coming up this weekend and they will be looking to start the aforementioned hot streak to keep the tournament chances alive. First pitch for Friday’s game against the Boilers is set for 4:05pm and the game will be streamed on BTN+.