After finishing up his high school classes online, safety Reggie Bracy is ready to make the move to Iowa whenever the freshman class gets to the go ahead to report to campus. We caught up with the 6-foot, 198-pound Alabama native this week to discuss his upcoming freshman year with the Hawkeyes and much more.

Q: What has the last couple months been like for you during the whole pandemic?

BRACY: It’s definitely been different. I’ve had a lot of free time on my hands, so that’s been good because it gives me a lot of time to prepare. I’m definitely trying to use it as an advantage instead of a disadvantage.

Q: What are you able to do right now training wise?

BRACY: Down here I still have access to our field and the weight room, so I’m still able to get all my work in really.

Q: Are you done with school at this point or still taking classes online?

BRACY: We were doing school online, but I finished that up on May 1st.

Q: In your conversations with Iowa, which coaches do you talk with the most right now?

BRACY: I talk to my DB coach and defensive coordinator, Coach Parker, and then Coach Foster too. I talk to them probably once a week.

Q: Have you done Zoom meetings with Coach Parker yet?

BRACY: No, we haven’t started that yet because I was still taking classes and Coach Parker didn’t want to stress me out while we were still in school.

Q: In your conversations with him, what position are they going to start you out at when you get there?

BRACY: Safety.

Q: Is there a chance you might end up playing CASH as well?

BRACY: There is a good possibility that I play that CASH role, but right now we’re focusing mostly on safety.

Q: Have you found out what number you are wearing in college?

BRACY: No, I haven’t found out yet.

Q: Any preference?

BRACY: Nothing in particular. Hopefully something close to my high school number (#5) but if not that’s fine.

Q: What are you coming in at height and weight wise this year?

BRACY: Right now, I’m 6-foot and like 198 pounds.

Q: Looking ahead to when you do eventually arrive on campus, what are you looking forward to your first year?

BRACY: Just the college experience and getting around my teammates and start forming those bonds.

Q: In your recruiting class, who do you stay in touch with the most?

BRACY: Well, I’m rooming with Brenden (Deasfernandes) so we talk about every day, just keeping tabs on each other and making sure we’re both working out. Then we have a group chat with our whole class where we talk every day too.

Q: Looking ahead to your first game, what is that feeling going to be like when you run out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

BRACY: Oh man, I can only imagine. It’s going to be great.

Q: When you look back at your recruiting, what was it about Iowa that made you comfortable with that being the best fit for you?

BRACY: It was definitely the honesty and the family atmosphere. I really liked the honesty from the coaches and just the overall spirit of the program.