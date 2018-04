It's been nearly a year and a half since Brady Reiff made the move from defensive end to defensive tackle. The junior to be from South Dakota says he's completely comfortable at the position and he's up to 275 pounds, which helps him handle the traffic in the middle of the line.

Reiff discusses how his older brother playing offensive in the NFL has given him advice, what he has worked on to improve, and how mid-year addition Daviyon Nixon has looked so far in spring practice at defensive tackle.