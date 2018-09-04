Render expects continued improvement
Keegan Render laughed when he was asked to evaluate his play from this past Saturday. He immediately joked that it was better than it was in his first start at center one year ago against Wyoming, when he was pressed into service. The senior center talks about what he expects to see from the Iowa offensive line that will now include both starting tackles returning from one game suspensions. He also discusses what he thinks he will see from the Cyclones on defense this Saturday.