HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior lineman Keegan Render has been named to the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Boomer Esiason Foundation announced today.



The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the nation’s premier center in college football and is presented annually by the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

Render (6-foot-4, 307-pounds) started in all of Iowa’s 13 games in 2017. The Indianola, Iowa native saw action at center, right guard, and left guard last year, while playing in every offensive down in five of 13 games. Render was part of two 50-point offensive outputs, as the Hawkeyes gained 487 yards of total offense against Ohio State and 505 yards of total offense against Nebraska.

The Rimington Trophy winner will be announced on Jan. 12, 2019, at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska. The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner.

Render and the Hawkeyes open their season on Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois. Questions concerning the purchase of 2018 football tickets, including general public, UI faculty/staff and UI student seasons tickets by current UI students, should be directed to the UI Athletics Ticket Office. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS. Information is also available at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.