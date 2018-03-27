Once James Daniels made it official that he would be headed to the NFL, Keegan Render knew it was likely that he would be working at center when the Hawkeyes started spring ball.



The senior offensive lineman has been leaning on former Hawks like James Ferentz and Austin Blythe to get tips on playing the position at a high level and he's also been looking back at the film from his one and only start at the position last season in the season opening contest against Wyoming. He discusses his move to center and how it's gone so far, what he learned from going back to the Wyoming film, and the advice he has received from the former Hawkeyes.

