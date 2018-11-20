After five years with the Hawkeyes, Keegan Render will be making his final appearance at Kinnick Stadium on Friday when Iowa hosts Nebraska. The senior center has been one of the anchors of the offensive line and is already feeling the emotions of running out of the tunnel one final time. Render says he expects his parents will be emotional when he meets them at midfield, especially his father. He also discusses the challenges he sees from Nebraska's 3-4 defense, which he says is similar to what they saw earlier this year against Wisconsin.

