The 2023 football schedule for Iowa continues to take shape, with more kickoff times and TV information helping us fill in some of the gaps. The latest report comes from The Action Network 's Brett McMurphy, who listed some games currently scheduled for FOX and Peacock. Two Iowa games are among those listed.

Iowa's games with Michigan State (on 9/30) and Northwestern (on 11/4) are currently scheduled for 2:30 PM CT kickoffs and both are set to be streamed on Peacock. Peacock is NBC's subscription-based streaming service.

Iowa's game with Michigan State is a home game, while the Northwestern game is set to be hosted at Wrigley Field.

As with the previous schedule information reported by McMurphy re: NBC's broadcast plans, this information is not yet official -- neither Iowa nor the Big Ten has confirmed these start times or broadcast plans. Official confirmation is likely to come later in the fall.

Including the information noted above, Iowa's 2023 schedule now looks like this: