Reports: More Iowa Football TV/Kickoff Time Info Released

Ross Binder
Managing Editor

The 2023 football schedule for Iowa continues to take shape, with more kickoff times and TV information helping us fill in some of the gaps. The latest report comes from The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, who listed some games currently scheduled for FOX and Peacock. Two Iowa games are among those listed.

Iowa's games with Michigan State (on 9/30) and Northwestern (on 11/4) are currently scheduled for 2:30 PM CT kickoffs and both are set to be streamed on Peacock. Peacock is NBC's subscription-based streaming service.

Iowa's game with Michigan State is a home game, while the Northwestern game is set to be hosted at Wrigley Field.

As with the previous schedule information reported by McMurphy re: NBC's broadcast plans, this information is not yet official -- neither Iowa nor the Big Ten has confirmed these start times or broadcast plans. Official confirmation is likely to come later in the fall.

Including the information noted above, Iowa's 2023 schedule now looks like this:

IOWA 2023 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION  KICKOFF (CT) TV

SAT 9/2

UTAH STATE

Iowa City, IA

11:00 AM

FS1

SAT 9/9

IOWA STATE

Ames, IA

2:30 PM

FOX

SAT 9/16

WESTERN MICHIGAN

Iowa City, IA

2:30 PM

BTN

SAT 9/23

PENN STATE

State College, PA

6:30 PM

CBS

SAT 9/30

MICHIGAN STATE

Iowa City, IA

2:30 PM

Peacock

SAT 10/7

PURDUE

Iowa City, IA

6:30 PM

NBC

SAT 10/14

WISCONSIN

Madison, WI

2:30 PM

NBC

SAT 10/21

MINNESOTA

Iowa City, IA

2:30 PM

NBC

SAT 11/4

NORTHWESTERN

Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)

2:30 PM

Peacock

SAT 11/11

RUTGERS

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

SAT 11/18

ILLINOIS

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

FRI 11/24

NEBRASKA

Lincoln, NE

11:00 AM

CBS

Given the information released today, we now have kickoff time and TV/streaming information for 10 of Iowa's 12 games this fall -- the Rutgers game on 11/11 and the Illinois game on 11/18 are the only two games without listed kickoff times or TV information.

Again, the kickoff time/TV information for the Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Northwestern games has not yet been officially confirmed by Iowa or the Big Ten. Barring changes to the schedule, though, those official confirmations seem likely to come later this fall.

We'll update Iowa's 2023 football schedule as more information is confirmed.

