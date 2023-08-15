Reports: More Iowa Football TV/Kickoff Time Info Released
The 2023 football schedule for Iowa continues to take shape, with more kickoff times and TV information helping us fill in some of the gaps. The latest report comes from The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, who listed some games currently scheduled for FOX and Peacock. Two Iowa games are among those listed.
Iowa's games with Michigan State (on 9/30) and Northwestern (on 11/4) are currently scheduled for 2:30 PM CT kickoffs and both are set to be streamed on Peacock. Peacock is NBC's subscription-based streaming service.
Iowa's game with Michigan State is a home game, while the Northwestern game is set to be hosted at Wrigley Field.
As with the previous schedule information reported by McMurphy re: NBC's broadcast plans, this information is not yet official -- neither Iowa nor the Big Ten has confirmed these start times or broadcast plans. Official confirmation is likely to come later in the fall.
Including the information noted above, Iowa's 2023 schedule now looks like this:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|KICKOFF (CT)
|TV
|
SAT 9/2
|
UTAH STATE
|
Iowa City, IA
|
11:00 AM
|
FS1
|
SAT 9/9
|
IOWA STATE
|
Ames, IA
|
2:30 PM
|
FOX
|
SAT 9/16
|
WESTERN MICHIGAN
|
Iowa City, IA
|
2:30 PM
|
BTN
|
SAT 9/23
|
PENN STATE
|
State College, PA
|
6:30 PM
|
CBS
|
SAT 9/30
|
MICHIGAN STATE
|
Iowa City, IA
|
2:30 PM
|
Peacock
|
SAT 10/7
|
PURDUE
|
Iowa City, IA
|
6:30 PM
|
NBC
|
SAT 10/14
|
WISCONSIN
|
Madison, WI
|
2:30 PM
|
NBC
|
SAT 10/21
|
MINNESOTA
|
Iowa City, IA
|
2:30 PM
|
NBC
|
SAT 11/4
|
NORTHWESTERN
|
Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)
|
2:30 PM
|
Peacock
|
SAT 11/11
|
RUTGERS
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
SAT 11/18
|
ILLINOIS
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
FRI 11/24
|
NEBRASKA
|
Lincoln, NE
|
11:00 AM
|
CBS
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
Given the information released today, we now have kickoff time and TV/streaming information for 10 of Iowa's 12 games this fall -- the Rutgers game on 11/11 and the Illinois game on 11/18 are the only two games without listed kickoff times or TV information.
Again, the kickoff time/TV information for the Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Northwestern games has not yet been officially confirmed by Iowa or the Big Ten. Barring changes to the schedule, though, those official confirmations seem likely to come later this fall.
We'll update Iowa's 2023 football schedule as more information is confirmed.