The ranks might thin, but the resilient Iowa basketball team has been able to win two of their last three games against tougher competition. The challenge for the Hawkeyes gets even more difficult on Friday night when Iowa opens the Big Ten portion of their schedule by playing at Michigan. The Wolverines will provide the toughest test of the season and the Iowa players are ready for what is ahead.



Also, CJ Fredrick says he should be good to go on Friday night after missing Tuesday's contest at Syracuse due to a quad injury.

