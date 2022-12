It's been a solid bowl prep for Mason Richman. While still a young player, Richman is one of the mature veteran players along the offensive line. In fact, he's had to help Iowa's starting quarterback, Joe Labas, calm down and breath easier in the huddle.



Richman discusses what he has seen from Labas during bowl prep and how he has grown leading the huddle. He talks about the growth he has seen from Gennings Dunker and how good he could be down the line as an offensive lineman.