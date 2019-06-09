Kansas native Mason Richman has had quite a week with the Iowa Hawkeyes. First, things started off with Iowa’s one-day camp last Sunday, where the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Richman turned in an impressive performance, which led to a scholarship offer and an invitation back to campus for an official visit this weekend. All of this is at a new position for Richman, who plays defensive end in high school, but is now hearing it might be offensive tackle in college.

“Going into last week's camp, I was set on playing defensive line for Coach Bell, but Coach Polasek and Coach Ferentz saw things differently,” said Richman. “They thought so highly of my work ethic and competitiveness that they decided to offer me a scholarship the next day and said that I’d been one of the guys that they’ve been looking at for a long time.”

“So then this past week leading up to the visit, it was all about the offensive line,” Richman continued. “This weekend, I spent a lot of time with Coach Polasek to discuss what makes him and this place tick."

Making his second visit to Iowa City in less than a week, Richman was able to get a deeper look at the Hawkeye football program during his two-day stay on campus.

“Basically, I got to see just what they were made up of and all that they feel about me,” said Richman. “They showed me outside of the facilities just how deep these black and gold roots go.”

An impressive athlete with a 31" vertical and a 10'2" broad jump, Richman also has scholarship offers from Kansas, Northern Illinois, Air Force, Akron, Ball State, Princeton, Dartmouth, Illinois State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, and South Dakota State, but it is the new opportunity from the Hawkeyes that has definitely piqued his interest

"Iowa is No. 1, no question,” said Richman.

"I like the fact that there is little to no worry about when you go there because of their historic accomplishments and the house that the two coaches in 50 years have built,” Richman said. “Also, the people make it feel just like home and you don’t get that just anywhere."

Still, the three-star prospect is not ready to decide just yet. Richman plans to stick with his schedule and go to Kansas State’s camp next week and then re-evaluate things towards the end of the month.

“This next weekend, I think I will be camping at K-State and then possibly taking an official visit there, although you never know what crazy things will happen between now and then,” said Richman. “After that, I will get all of this off of my back and make a decision.”