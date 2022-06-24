Richman learning from last season

Mason Richman redshirt in his true freshman season in Iowa after appearing in three games, but jumped into a starting role this past season. He started in 12 of the Hawkeyes 14 games and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten. This year he returns to start on an Iowa offensive line that loses Tyler Linderbaum, Kyler Schott and Cody Ince.

Richman spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss what he is working on during the summer phase of practice, as well as how good the offensive line can be and what he learned from last season as a starter.



