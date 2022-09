They say that teams and position groups make their greatest strides between week one and week two of the season. Mason Richman and the Iowa offensive line hopes that will be the case this year after a rough start to the season in the hard fought win over South Dakota State.



Richman met with the media on Tuesday to talks about what the film review revealed on Sunday and what the offensive line needs to improve upon this week in order to have more success on the ground and protecting the quarterback.