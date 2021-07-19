Rivals at 20: A look back at Iowa's 2008 recruiting class
Some recruiting classes fly a bit under the radar and you think they could develop into a solid class. That’s kind of the feeling you had with the 2008 group for the Hawkeyes. It was a large class ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news