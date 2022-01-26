Rivals Rankings Week: Which RB is best fit for their future team?
In our final Rivals Rankings Week for the 2022 class, we continue to roll out the offensive position rankings today. Below are the final running back rankings, with our analysts' thoughts on which RBs picked the perfect program for their skills.
*****
**********
KALEB JOHNSON TO IOWA
I cannot think of a better fit for Iowa's run-first, pro-style offense, than running back Kaleb Johnson out of Hamilton, Ohio. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Johnson is a big back with great feet, a physical running style and the speed to match.
He is a perfect fit for the Hawkeyes' ground-and-pound style of play, and he is sure to be a part of an incredibly important part of their offense: the play-action passing game. Johnson's knack for beating the first defender will only be bolstered by the Hawkeyes' massive offensive line, and his skill-set plays in perfectly with their desire to control the clock.
When you combine his ability to pick up short yardage in critical situations with his ability to hit the home run, there is no telling what the Iowa offense will be able to do with Johnson in the backfield. - Clint Cosgrove
*****
BRANSON ROBINSON TO GEORGIA
Is there a more perfect fit than Branson Robinson at Georgia? I can't think of one and the pairing just makes sense. Look at what the Bulldogs did with a similar running back in Nick Chubb and what they are doing with Kendall Milton, who plays with a similar style as Robinson. Georgia fans should be really excited about what Robinson brings to the table and how well he should fit into this offensive system. It wouldn't be surprising to see Robinson hit the field early in his career, even with Georgia's running back room as stacked as it is. - Adam Friedman
*****
Robinson has all the tools to thrive in the SEC. He's a chiseled 5-foot-10, 218-pounder that runs downhill, can fight through contact and also boasts straightaway speed to escape in a cloud of dust. This offseason, after capturing a state powerlifting championship, the Mississippi native shined at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta as a pass-catcher with some agility in the open field. He's a well-rounded back with a hard-nosed, physical style that should fit in seamlessly behind Georgia's big, mauling offensive line. He has a chance to be one of the few running backs that gets first-round consideration. - Sam Spiegelman
*****
RALEEK BROWN TO USC
When Brown committed to Oklahoma in February it was the perfect fit for his strengths - get him out in space, let him catch passes and run the ball and allow him to get to the edge. He’s physical and sturdy enough now to be used between the tackles and churn for extra yards.
So it came as no surprise that when coach Lincoln Riley left for USC, Brown followed him because the vision remains the same, just at a different school. Brown is electric in the open field, he’s a mismatch nightmare and he’s so tough to tackle because he can slip away from anybody. Riley is smart enough to utilize those abilities to the fullest. - Adam Gorney
*****
JAYLON GLOVER TO UTAH
No matter how much college offenses have changed since 2005, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has continued to place a premium on running the ball. The Utes led the Pac-12 in rushing during the 2021 season, resulting in a conference championship. When the 2022 season kicks off they have added another back to keep Whittingham’s style of offense going in Jaylon Glover. The four-star went into beast mode during his senior year, pounding the rock 312 times for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns on the ground. He fits the Utes' mold perfectly. – Ryan Wright