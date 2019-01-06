On the recruiting side, Berry has all the usual suspects in the Midwest coming after him. The junior mentioned Purdue , Wichita State, Iowa State , Oklahoma State , Kansas State , Kansas , Creighton , Nebraska , Iowa and Missouri as schools actively involved in recruiting him. He’s taken recent trips to Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Nebraska and Wichita State, and plans to see Creighton and Missouri soon.

Ty Berry ’s junior season, from a team perspective, hasn’t started the way he had hoped as Newton (Kan.) is off to a 2-4 start. However, the class of 2020 Rivals150 point guard is off to a pretty strong start personally, as he’s averaging 26 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds per game through his first six games.

Berry broke down some of the programs who have been active in his recruitment.



Iowa: “I liked Iowa. It was cool. I had a good time. I liked the coaching staff a lot.”

Iowa State: “Iowa State was really cool, too. Coach (Steve) Prohm and his staff were really friendly and they just try to get good guys up there.”

Kansas: “I actually went up to Late Night at the Phog there. I mean, Kansas is Kansas. They are tough as always and a great program.”

Kansas State: “(Bruce Weber) came to some of our practices, so I’ve talked to him a little bit. He’s cool. They have definitely stepped up the last couple years.”

Nebraska: “I went there for a football game. It was cool. I like coach (Tim) Miles. He’s a cool dude. He has a lot of energy.”

Purdue: “They are a pretty tough team in the Big Ten every year. I haven’t been up there yet, but they’ve come to my school to see me. I’ve watched them a good bit this year. They play fast and smart and push the ball. I like that.”