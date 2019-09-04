A 6-foot-5 wing based out of Pittsburgh, Gordon is a two-way threat each time that he hits the floor. Labeled best as a blue-collared wing, the Rivals150 prospect will play his college ball at Iowa , Minnesota , Penn State , Pitt , Providence or VCU .

DJ Gordon has become valued for his defensive prowess and toughness along the perimeter. He solidified his standing as one of the better wing prospects on the east coast this summer and because of it, drew a bevy of regional powers into his recruitment. Gordon has now cut his school list to a group of six with the majority of his visits scheduled.

Everyone but Pitt is expected to receive an official visit from Gordon, though the Panthers have hosted Gordon a number of times in the past and were expected for him to be on campus again this weekend. Due to a scheduling conflict, the unofficial visit was canceled but will be made up at another date.

The first program to host him for an official visit will be Penn State on September 14. The Nittany Lions just had Gordon on campus last Saturday and have placed a heavy priority upon him. His last visit of the month will be made to Minnesota on the weekend of September 21.

Gordon will then take a weekend off before taking an official visit to VCU on October 4. From there, Providence is the next in line for the weekend of October 15. The final allotted official visit will be taken to Iowa, though the specific date for it remains in the works.

The First Love product should have completed all six of his visits before November. Therefore, a commitment and then a signing should be expected during the early signing period, giving one of his finalists a hard-playing, defensive oriented wing that should make for a positive impact during his underclassman years.